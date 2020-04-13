Smart Plantation Management System Market Size Worth USD 1.48 billion by 2026

According to BlueWeave Consulting, the Global Smart Plantation Management System Market is expected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period. The Global Smart Plantation Management System Market is projected to reach USD 1.48 billion by 2026 by growing at a CAGR of 6.5 % during the forecast period 2020- 2026. The market is growing owing to various factors.

The increase in the adoption of plantation intelligence (PI) and data mining and reduction in agricultural resource waste and manpower, are the primary factors fueling the growth of the market for smart plantation management systems. The use of smart irrigation systems conserves approximately 20 percent more water than conventional irrigation systems, which is one of the critical drivers of the Plantation Management Systems market.

The software is permitting farmers to use smartphones or laptops to track and manage their fields, which removes the need to visit the fields regularly. These factors are expected to drive the growth of the software segment. In addition, the Smart Plantation Management Systems market would increase by the government’s support to promote the Internet of Things (IoT) in farming, unfavorable climatic conditions, raise environmental concerns, decrease productivity, and reduction of farmland numbers.

The major market players in the Global Smart Plantation Management System are Robert Bosch, Deere & Company, Netafim, Synelixis Solutions, DTN, AgroWebLab Co., Ltd., SemiosBio Technologies,, WaterBit, Phytech, Tevatronics, Rivulis, Jain Irrigation Systems, Hidrosoph, AquaSpy, and other Prominent Players are expanding their presence in the market by implementing various innovations and technologies.

Based on Type, the Smart Plantation Management System market segmented into Irrigation systems, Plant growth monitoring systems, and Harvesting systems. The irrigation systems segment is estimated to dominate the market for smart plantation management systems. Smart irrigation systems track and monitor plant crop water schedules based on sensor data. In addition, the use of smart irrigation systems reduces the amount of water needed for irrigation, resulting in reduced operating costs, especially for vast agricultural land.

Based on Crop Type, the Smart Plantation Management System market segmented into Coffee, Oilseeds, Sugarcane, Cotton, Fruits, and Others (cocoa, coconuts, areca nuts, and tea). During the forecast period, the Fruits segment is expected to account for the largest market share, as fruit has emerged as a vital crop for the use of smart plantation management systems, given a large number of players offering smart fruit plantation systems and technologies developed for different fruit types. Grapes, citrus fruits, and apples are the main fruits where, due to their higher demand, smart plantation management systems were introduced.

By geography, the global Smart Plantation Management System Market segregated into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. The Asia Pacific dominated the market for Smart Plantation Management Systems and is expected to see robust growth due to favorable climatic conditions for crops. Because of the massive crop production, which includes tea, sugarcane, and cotton, it has enormous potential. China holds the largest market share due to the presence of a large crop area, particularly for tea, sugar cane, and fruit.

