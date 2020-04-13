Time-Sensitive Networking Market – Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2020 – 2025

This report focuses on the global Time-Sensitive Networking (TSN) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Time-Sensitive Networking (TSN) development in United States, Europe and China.

In 2017, the global Time-Sensitive Networking (TSN) market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2018-2025.

The key players covered in this study

Cisco Systems, Inc.

NXP Semiconductors N.V.

Marvell Technology Group Ltd.

Microsemi Corporation

Intel Corporation

Xilinx, Inc.

National Instruments Corporation

Analog Devices, Inc.

Broadcom Limited

Belden Inc.

Renesas Electronics Corporation

Tttech Computertechnik AG

Testbed Ecosystem

Bosch Rexroth Ag

B&R Industrial Automation GmbH

General Electric Company

Rockwell Automation, Inc.

Schneider Electric Se

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

IEEE 802.1 AS

IEEE 802.1 Qca

IEEE 802.1 AS-Rev

IEEE 802.1 Qbv

IEEE 802.1 Qci

IEEE 802.1 CB

IEEE 802.1 Qcc

IEEE 802.1 Qch

IEEE 802.1 CM

Market segment by Application, split into

Industrial automation

Power and energy

Automotive

Transportation

Oil & gas

Aerospace

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Time-Sensitive Networking (TSN) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Time-Sensitive Networking (TSN) development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Time-Sensitive Networking (TSN) are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Table of Contents

Chapter One: Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Time-Sensitive Networking (TSN) Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)

1.4.2 IEEE 802.1 AS

1.4.3 IEEE 802.1 Qca

1.4.4 IEEE 802.1 AS-Rev

1.4.5 IEEE 802.1 Qbv

1.4.6 IEEE 802.1 Qci

1.4.7 IEEE 802.1 CB

1.4.8 IEEE 802.1 Qcc

1.4.9 IEEE 802.1 Qch

1.4.10 IEEE 802.1 CM

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Time-Sensitive Networking (TSN) Market Share by Application (2013-2025)

1.5.2 Industrial automation

1.5.3 Power and energy

1.5.4 Automotive

1.5.5 Transportation

1.5.6 Oil & gas

1.5.7 Aerospace

1.5.8 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends

2.1 Time-Sensitive Networking (TSN) Market Size

2.2 Time-Sensitive Networking (TSN) Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Time-Sensitive Networking (TSN) Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)

2.2.2 Time-Sensitive Networking (TSN) Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Time-Sensitive Networking (TSN) Market Size by Manufacturer

Continued….

