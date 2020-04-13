Time-Sensitive Networking Market – Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2020 – 2025
This report focuses on the global Time-Sensitive Networking (TSN) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Time-Sensitive Networking (TSN) development in United States, Europe and China.
In 2017, the global Time-Sensitive Networking (TSN) market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2018-2025.
The key players covered in this study
Cisco Systems, Inc.
NXP Semiconductors N.V.
Marvell Technology Group Ltd.
Microsemi Corporation
Intel Corporation
Xilinx, Inc.
National Instruments Corporation
Analog Devices, Inc.
Broadcom Limited
Belden Inc.
Renesas Electronics Corporation
Tttech Computertechnik AG
Testbed Ecosystem
Bosch Rexroth Ag
B&R Industrial Automation GmbH
General Electric Company
Rockwell Automation, Inc.
Schneider Electric Se
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
IEEE 802.1 AS
IEEE 802.1 Qca
IEEE 802.1 AS-Rev
IEEE 802.1 Qbv
IEEE 802.1 Qci
IEEE 802.1 CB
IEEE 802.1 Qcc
IEEE 802.1 Qch
IEEE 802.1 CM
Market segment by Application, split into
Industrial automation
Power and energy
Automotive
Transportation
Oil & gas
Aerospace
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Time-Sensitive Networking (TSN) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Time-Sensitive Networking (TSN) development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Time-Sensitive Networking (TSN) are as follows:
History Year: 2013-2017
Base Year: 2017
Estimated Year: 2018
Forecast Year 2018 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Table of Contents
Chapter One: Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Time-Sensitive Networking (TSN) Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)
1.4.2 IEEE 802.1 AS
1.4.3 IEEE 802.1 Qca
1.4.4 IEEE 802.1 AS-Rev
1.4.5 IEEE 802.1 Qbv
1.4.6 IEEE 802.1 Qci
1.4.7 IEEE 802.1 CB
1.4.8 IEEE 802.1 Qcc
1.4.9 IEEE 802.1 Qch
1.4.10 IEEE 802.1 CM
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Time-Sensitive Networking (TSN) Market Share by Application (2013-2025)
1.5.2 Industrial automation
1.5.3 Power and energy
1.5.4 Automotive
1.5.5 Transportation
1.5.6 Oil & gas
1.5.7 Aerospace
1.5.8 Others
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends
2.1 Time-Sensitive Networking (TSN) Market Size
2.2 Time-Sensitive Networking (TSN) Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Time-Sensitive Networking (TSN) Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)
2.2.2 Time-Sensitive Networking (TSN) Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players
3.1 Time-Sensitive Networking (TSN) Market Size by Manufacturer
Continued….
