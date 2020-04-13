Transportation Security Technology Market 2020 Global Industry Size, Growth, Segments, Revenue, Manufacturers and 2025 Forecast Research Report

This report focuses on the global status of transportation security technologies, future forecasts, growth opportunities, the key market and the main players. The objectives of the study are to present the development of transportation security technologies in the United States, Europe and China.

In 2017, the size of the global transportation security technology market was millions of U.S. dollars and is projected to reach millions of U.S. dollars by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 2018-2025.

Access the PDF example of the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/2392331

The main players covered in this

Shenzhen Security Electronic Equipment Co. Ltd

Mil-Spec Industries Corp. study

Sierra Monitor Corp.

Kejo Limited Co.

Modular Connections LLC

…

market segment by type, the product can be divided into

an explosive detection system (EDS)

Detection of traces of explosives (ETD)

Bottled liquids scanner (BLS)

Biometrics

Market segment by application, divided into

video surveillance Intrusion detection and access control of nuclear and radiological

biological and chemical detection perimeter Intrusion

detection

and access control

Learn more about this report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/enquiry-before-buying/2392331

Market segment by region / country, this report covers the

United States in

Europe

China

Japan

South Asia – Central

India

and South America

The objectives of the study of this report are: To

analyze the overall state of transport security technology, future forecasts, growth opportunities, key market and the main players.

Present the development of transportation security technologies in the United States, Europe and China.

Establish a strategic profile of the main players and analyze in depth their development plan and strategies.

Define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the size of the transport security technology market are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base year: 2017

Estimated year: 2018

Forecast year 2018 to 2025

For information on the data by region, company, type and 2017, is considered the base year. Whenever data were not available for the base year, the previous year was taken into account.

Browse the full report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/global-transportation-security-technology-market-size-status-and-forecast-2018-2025

Contents

Chapter One: Overview of the Report

1.1 Scope of the study

1.2 Key market segments

1.3 Actors covered

1.4 Market analysis by type

1.4.1 Growth rate in the size of the global transportation security technology market by type (2013-2025)

1.4.2 Explosives detection system (EDS)

1.4.3 Detection of traces of explosives (ETD)

1.4.4 Bottled liquids scanner (BLS)

1.4.5 Biometrics

1.5 Market by application

1.5.1 Global market share of transportation security technologies by application (2013-2025)

1.5.2 Video surveillance

1.5.3 Biological and chemical products

1.5.4 Nuclear and radiological detection

1.5.5 Perimeter intrusion detection and access control

1.6 Objectives of the study

1.7 Years considered

Chapter Two: Trends in Global Growth

2.1 Size of the transportation security technology market

2.2 Growth trends in transportation security technologies by region

2.2.1 Size of the transportation security technology market by region (2013-2025)

2.2.2 Market share of transportation security technologies by region (2013-2018)

2.3 Industry trends

2.3.1 Main trends in

market 2.3.2 Market factors

2.3.3 Market opportunities

Chapter Three: Market Share by Major Players

3.1 Manufacturer size of transportation security technology markets

3.1.1 Global turnover of transport safety technologies by manufacturer (2013-2018)

3.1.2 World Transport S

Suite…

About us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a one-off help for all your market research needs. We have an extensive database of reports from major publishers and authors around the world. We specialize in delivering personalized reports to our customers’ requirements. We have complete information about our publishers and are therefore sure of the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our customers to map their needs and we produce the perfect market research required for our customers.

Contact us:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager – Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas – 75204, USA

Telephone number : +1 (972) -362-8199; +91 895 659 5155