U.S. EHR-EMR Market Opportunities and Forecast 2020 to 2026

The development of healthcare IT and immense potential of the sector in combining data as well its capability to radically increase the efficiency has affected the US EHR/EMR market to great extent. EHRs and EMRs help elude medical errors that are often faced during diagnosis and treatment procedure due to lack of awareness on part of medical professionals concerning medical history and the therapeutic guidelines specific to patient. Furthermore, reportedly, the clinical decisions made using assistance of EHRs have augmented the efficiency of care.

The clinical benefits are important in their positive influence on the global as well as US EHR/EMR market. Growing government support of the EHRs have also been robust driving factor for adoption of the both EHRs and EMRs as well as subsequent growth of U.S. market. Major examples include NHS which has employed Integrated Digital Care Fund (IDCF) to support shift from paper-based records to digital care records. Such types of encouraging and supportive government initiatives are anticipated to induce the market growth over review period.

EHR segments finds its applications in various clinical care application and functions, clinical research function, financial function, administrative functions and reporting in healthcare settings. Clinical applications of the EHR include order entry and support, results management, and decision supports. The functions aid in the organization of patient’s record, and timely access to patients’ medical information, such as radiology, laboratory test results. This decreases redundancy and increases the quality of the healthcare service. Additionally, with help of secured EHR, the patient information can be pooled amongst authorized users in diverse healthcare settings. The EHR facilitates communication, incorporation of info and patient care organisation action among various medical specialists such as nurses, doctors, laboratory scientists and pharmacists.

On premise EHR software is most traditional solution, and often involves purchase of the new hardware, and also set up of private servers. Software is most frequently used in various multi-specialty practices as they allows for wide range of customization, are interoperable and has robust support from the vendors. However, such software is costly as compared to the cloud-based software and involves in-house upkeep and hardware.

The U.S. have the dominant share of global and US EHR/EMR market. The U.S. segment of the market has a strong existence of numerous market leaders and also has a thriving healthcare sector. The strong healthcare sector in U.S. has an attraction toward adoption of advanced healthcare IT technology. Rising investments in the healthcare and growing demand for the advanced healthcare. IT is expected to lead market to grow over the forecast period.

Rise in implementation of EHR and EMR, increased use of various cloud based software, rapid surge in the elderly population, and the subsequent rise in number of the chronic diseases drive market growth. However, market growth is restricted by high cost of the software and rise in the concerns regarding patient data safety and security due to rise in cyber-crime. On the other hand, huge market prospective in the developing counties are anticipated to offer added opportunities for growth during the estimate period.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Athenahealth Inc. Agastha Inc Cerner Corporation Epic Systems eClinicalWorks Advanced MD Inc Advanced Data Systems Corporation GE Healthcare Medical Information Technology Inc. Koninklijke Philips N.V. Meddbase (Medical Management Systems Ltd).

