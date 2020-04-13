UK Wealth Management Market Report- Demand, Cost Structures, Latest trends, and Forecasts to 2026

The research reports on UK Wealth Management Market report gives detailed overview of factors that affect global scope. UK Wealth Management Market report shows the latest market insights with upcoming trends and breakdowns of products and services. This report provides statistics on the market situation, size, regions and growth factors. UK Wealth Management Market report contains emerging players analyze data including competitive situations, sales, revenue and market share of top manufacturers.

Based on our proprietary datasets, this report analyzes the UKs wealth and retail savings and investments markets, with a focus on the high net worth (HNW) segment. This includes the overall affluent market size (both by the number of individuals and the value of their liquid assets) as well as a breakdown of liquid vs. illiquid HNW holdings. The report also provides analysis of the factors driving liquid asset growth, including a breakdown and forecast of total retail savings and investments split by asset classes including deposits, mutual funds, equities, and bonds.

The value of liquid assets in the UK decreased year on year in 2018 for the first time since the 2008 recession, as a result of economic and political instability and a particularly poor stock exchange performance. Deposits remained the most popular asset class among UK investors, with balances growing by 3% in 2018 as declines on the stock market encouraged investors to save rather than invest. These declines also negatively affected mutual fund and equity balances, which dropped by 6% and 5% respectively. Interest rates remained fairly unchanged, contributing to the 12.4% decline of bond balances in 2018. However, reduced instability is expected in the coming years and the UK wealth market will begin to see positive year-on-year growth. We forecast that compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) across all four key asset classes will be positive between 2019 and 2023 as the uncertainty surrounding Brexit eventually dwindles.

– While affluent individuals accounted for under a third of the UKs total adult population in 2018, they held 92% of the countrys wealth.

– UK retail investors allocated the majority of their wealth to deposits in 2018, accounting for 56% of all liquid retail savings and investments during the year.

– In 2018, 21% of UK HNW investors wealth was held offshore, notably above the 17% global average.

Table of Contents in this Report-

Executive Summary

Macroeconomic Overview

UKs Wealth Market

Resident Retail Savings and Investments

Resident vs. Non-Resident Investments in the UK

Digital Disruptors

Recent Deals

Appendix