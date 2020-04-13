Unexpected Growth Seen In Satellite Transponders Leasing Market By 2025: Intelsat, SES, Eutelsat, Telesat, Asia Broadcast Satellite, China Satellite Communication

According to a new market research study titled ‘Satellite Transponders Leasing Market to 2025 – Global Analysis and Forecast by Services (Protected, Unprotected and Preemptable), Application (Government & Military, Telecom, Commercial Communication, Navigation, Research & Development and Remote Sensing) and Bandwidth (Ku-Band, C-Band, Ka-Band and Others)’, the global satellite transponders leasing market was valued at US$ 12,503.8 Mn in 2015 and is estimated to reach US$ 19,225.3 Mn by 2025. The report highlights the trends prevalent in the global market and the factors driving the market along with those that act as deterrents to its growth.

An unprotected transponder leasing service is where there is no guarantee for a backup, i.e. in case of failure, the subscriber or the user may not get assured backup for the failure. Although, the service provider may keep a spare amplifier or transponder in case of emergency, the backup is not guaranteed to the party in contract with the service provider. Usually the users of this service are not preempted. Also the unprotected transponder services are considered to be the more reliable services as the probability of failures are infrequent and there is no preemption expected. Majorly the unprotected transponder services are accommodated by the telecom industries, where backup is not certain. Presently the increasing demand for connectivity in maritime and airborne industry is expected to highly impact the growth of unprotected satellite transponders leasing market in the years to come.

The global maritime satellite communications market is anticipated to be twice of its value in coming decade subsequently generating opportunities for the satellite transponders leasing market. Although, the economic conditions are unfavorable for the maritime industry owing to the falling oil prices and oversupply in merchant capacity, the satellite communication in this industry is yet expected to grow in the nearing future, fueled by the intensive marketing initiatives and rapidly increasing communication requirements for each vessel. Further, the voracious demand of bandwidth has extended its limits to the stratosphere in order to optimize the airborne applications. The upcoming aviation industries are now in need of more stabilized platforms for the improved communication through the satellites. However, certain engineering challenges in the market are keeping the aircraft-based antenna limited to the specific satellite that requires either steerable array or parabolic antenna somewhere over the fuselage. These challenges can further result in more demand for satellites with larger payload leading to more demand for satellite transponders. Both sea and air routes are expected to generate healthy opportunity for the market growth of satellite transponders industry despite of certain challenges in the market.

Some of the major players in the market are Intelsat, SES, Eutelsat, Telesat, Asia Broadcast Satellite, China Satellite Communication, Arabsat, MEASAT, ISRO and SingTel Optus among others.

Since past one to two years the global satellite transponders market has witnessed approximately 4.3-4.5% of rise in leased transponders demand. This is project to increase further due to snowballing cost of transponders throughout the globe. Looking at the satellite transponders leasing market, Europe is noted to be the costliest region followed by Australia and New Zealand. Whereas, South Asia offers the lowest leasing rates, which is why Asia Pacific is considered to be the most promising region for the satellite transponders leasing market in upcoming years. Recently, a Korean satellite company KT SAT signed a transponder leasing agreement with a Mongolian satellite TV operator, the service provider KT SAT has affiliated leasing of four transponder, which would fulfil the purpose of offering DTH services to the Mongolian companies that are being initiated in the coming year. Whereas, DDISH TV company is anticipated to benefit through KT SATs services in 2017. The leasing of communication satellite transponders is highly dependent upon adoption of HD video broadcasting and a widespread of High Dynamic Range (HDR) Applications.

The report segments the global satellite transponders leasing market as follows:

Global Satellite Transponders Leasing Market – By Services

Protected

Unprotected

Preemptable

Global Satellite Transponders Market – By Application

Government & military

Telecom

Commercial

Research & Development

Navigation

Remote Sensing

