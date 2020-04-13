Upgraded Evolution in MMO Games Market By 2025: Key Players Ankama, NEXON Co., Ltd., Gamigo AG, Tencent Holdings Limited

MMO Games Market to 2025 – Global Analysis and Forecast by Genre, Platform and Revenue Model, the MMOG market is estimated to reach US$ 26.65 billion by 2025 from US$ 10.32 billion in 2015.

The smart phone industry has been experiencing leaps in its market growth, which has further generated numerous opportunity for the MMO game developers to design mobile specific games. Smart phones as the platform for MMO Games has critically fueled the growth of MMOG Market across the globe. The mobile based MMOs can be further categorized in Android tagged MMOs, iOS tagged MMOs and Hybrid. Some of the widely played MMOs on mobile devices are Dofus Touch, Guardian Codex, Heroes of the Dungeon, Candy Crush Saga and Clash of Clans among others. Some of the major plays in this market are Supercell Games, Gungho Online Entertainment, King Digital Entertainment, Machine Zone, Kabam, Com2uS, Blizzard Entertainment and Mixi among others.

The global MMOG market by geography is segmented into five region including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America. North America is expected to account for the largest share of the global MMOG market in 2016, followed by Europe. Developed economies like U.K and U.S comprises of nearly 50% population that are gamers, which has the average age of 28 years. Not only the developed economies but rapidly growing countries like China are also supporting the foreign investment in the nation allowing the gaming industry to flourish in these regions. South Korea is another major province that exhibits massive growth of MMO games market in the coming years.

The report profiles key players such Activision Blizzard, Inc., Electronic Arts (EA), Giant Interactive Group Inc., NCSOFT Corporation, Ankama, NEXON Co., Ltd., Gamigo AG, Tencent Holdings Limited, Jagex Games Studio and Ubisoft Entertainment SA, among others.

The MMO Game market report focuses on an in-depth segmentation of this market based by genre, platform and revenue model. The geographic segmentation of the report covers five major regions including; North Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SA). The regional market has been further bifurcated by respective countries. By revenue model free-to-play gaming market accounted for the largest share of the MMOG market in 2015; whereas, APAC region is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The MMO Game market report aims to provide an overview of global MMOG market with detailed market segmentation. Also, it analyzes the current MMO Game market scenario and forecasts the market till 2025. The report covers market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period. Furthermore, the report analyzes the competitive scenario, geographic trends, and opportunities in the markets with respect to all geographic regions. The MMO Game market report also includes the detailed company profiles of the key players in the market along with their market strategies. The report also provide porter’s five forces analysis and SWOT analysis for all company profiled in the report.

