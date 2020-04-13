Variable Frequency Drive Market Go Advanced and Next Generation

In 2018, the market size of Variable Frequency Drive Market is million US$ and it will reach million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of from 2018; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period.

In this report, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Variable Frequency Drive.

This report studies the global market size of Variable Frequency Drive, especially focuses on the key regions like United States, European Union, China, and other regions (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).

This study presents the Variable Frequency Drive Market production, revenue, market share and growth rate for each key company, and also covers the breakdown data (production, consumption, revenue and market share) by regions, type and applications. Variable Frequency Drive history breakdown data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.

For top companies in United States, European Union and China, this report investigates and analyzes the production, value, price, market share and growth rate for the top manufacturers, key data from 2014 to 2018.

In global Variable Frequency Drive market, the following companies are covered:

manufacturers are introducing general purpose variable frequency drives with the added advantage of deployment compatibility with existing motors. This, in turn, is fuelling the growth of the variable frequency drive market in North America.

With a decreasing price of variable frequency drives, the relevant application areas are broadening. End users in North America are aware of the numerous advantages offered by variable frequency drives and are inclined towards deployment of such drives for indoor applications as well. For instance, adoption of variable frequency drives to reduce the energy consumption of swimming pool filtration and pumping systems is gaining traction in matured markets. Variable frequency drives, when installed along with a flow-meter, ensure appropriate water volume and eliminate energy wastage due to worst-case design philosophy. All these positive aspects are driving the U.S and Canada variable frequency drive market.

High deployment costs associated with medium voltage variable frequency drives is predicted to hamper the growth of the North America variable frequency drive market

Although prices of variable frequency drives have declined over the last decade, medium voltage variable frequency drives come with a high price tag. For typical applications in the industrial sector, the deployment of medium voltage variable frequency drives is expected to increase during the forecast period. However, high initial costs associated with medium voltage variable frequency drives is hampering the growth of the market.

