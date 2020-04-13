Vehicle Routing and Scheduling Market Sales Research, Key Players, Industry Overview, Supply And Consumption Demand Analysis By 2025

The size of the global vehicle routing and planning market was $ 1,880 million and is expected to reach $ 3,670 million by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 8.7% over the 2018-2025 period.

The routing and scheduling of vehicles is a mature market. Routing and fleet planning solutions are specialized transportation management applications for organizations that directly and indirectly control and manage shipping assets and resources. These tools are generally used to develop route plans that meet delivery objectives at minimum cost / mileage based on information provided by the company (such as orders), rules and constraints.The goal is to minimize transportation costs while respecting feasibility constraints on when and where stops are made, what can be loaded into each vehicle and the routes that drivers can take.

As the battle to win the last kilometer intensifies, there is a growing demand for vehicle routing and planning technologies. Whether companies manage an internal fleet or rely on a third party to manage their deliveries, these tools help them optimize operations throughout the supply chain.

Regionally, the United States has the largest market share of 45.19% in the world in 2017. Europe has the smallest market share, which represented 30.44% in 2017, they will see their faster growth in the coming years with the development of the economy of these regions.

This report focuses on the global status of route and vehicle planning, future forecasts, growth opportunities, the key market and key players. The objectives of the study are to present the evolution of vehicle routing and planning in the United States, Europe and China.

The main players covered by this study

Verizon Connect

Omnitracs

Trimble

Paragon

Descartes

BluJay

Manhattan Associates

Ortec

JDA

Oracle

Mercury Gate International

SAP

Cheetah Logistics Technology

WorkWave

Carrier Logistics

Market segment by type, the product can be divided into integrated fleets

single

deposit multiple deposit market segment by application, divided into distribution and production of services to the retail market segment by region / country, this report covers the United States Europe China Japan Southeast Asia India Central America and South America The objectives of this report’s study are: To analyze the global status of vehicle routing and planning, future forecasts, growth opportunities, the key market and the main players. Europe and China.

Establish a strategic profile of the main players and analyze in depth their development plan and strategies.

Define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the size of the vehicle routing and planning market as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base year: 2017

Estimated year: 2018

Forecast year 2018 to 2025

For information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered the base year. When data were not available for the base year, the previous year was taken into account.

Content

Chapter One: Overview of the Report

1.1 Scope of the study

1.2 Main market segments

1.3 Actors covered

1.4 Market analysis by type

1.4.1 Growth rate in the size of the global route and vehicle planning market by type (2013-2025)

1.4.2 Single deposit

1.4.3 Multiple filing

1.4.4 Integrated fleets

1.5 Market by application

1.5.1 Global market share of route and vehicle planning by application (2013-2025)

1.5.2 Retail trade

1.5.3 Manufacturing

1.5.4 Distribution and services

1.6 Objectives of the study

1.7 years considered

Chapter Two: Trends in Global Growth

2.1 Market size

of Vehicle Routing and Planning 2.2 Trends in Growth of Vehicle Routing and Planning by Region

2.2.1 Size of the vehicle routing and programming market by region (2013-2025)

2.2.2 Market share of vehicle routing and programming by region (2013-2018)

2.3 Industry trends

2.3.1 Main trends

market 2.3.2 Market factors

2.3.3 Market opportunities

Chapter Three: Market share of the main players

3.1 Itinerary and programming of vehicles Market size by manufacturers

3.1.1 Global vehicle routing and programming revenues by manufacturer (2013-2018)

3.1.2 Global market share of vehicle routing and programming revenues by manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.3 Concentration rate of the global programming and vehicle route market (CRChapter five: and HHI)

After…

