Vehicle Scanner Market Analysis And Demand With Forecast Overview To 2025

Market Analysis: Global Vehicle Scanner Market

Global Vehicle Scanner Market was valued at an estimated USD 1.48 billion in 2018 and this market value is expected to grow with a CAGR of 6.25% in the forecast period of 2019-2026, resulting in the estimated value at USD 2.40 billion by 2026. The factors behind the growth of the market are government backing along with the increase in urbanization requiring increased security for the same.

Key Market Competitors: Global Vehicle Scanner Market

Few of the major competitors currently working in the vehicle scanner market are Gatekeeper Security Inc., SecureOne International BV, INFINITE TECHNOLOGIES, Godrej.com, SCANLAB GmbH, Omnitec Group, TESCON Sicherheitssysteme AG, Leidos, UVeye, International Road Dynamics Inc., EL-GO TEAM, Advanced Detection Technology LLC, Rapiscan Systems, CASS PARKING, VMI Security System, Chemring Group PLC, Amba Defence Global Ltd, Dahua Technology Co. Ltd, Toyota Tsusho Corporation, Vehant Technologies, Safeway Inspection System Limited and PARKnSECURE Pvt. Ltd.

Global Vehicle Scanner Market, By Scanner Type (Portable/Mobile Scanner, Fixed/Static Scanner), Component (Camera, Lighting Unit, Barrier, Vehicle Scanning Software, Others), Technology Type (Scanning, Processing, Illuminating, Imaging, Sensing), Structure Type (UVSS, Drive-Through), Application (Private/Commercial Facilities, Government/Critical Infrastructure Protection), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)– Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026.

Market Definition: Global Vehicle Scanner Market

Vehicle scanners are inspection devices and components that scan the body and inside of the vehicle for any threats. These components scan under the vehicle by using under vehicle scanning system (UVSS), they also scan inside the vehicles for any unidentified individuals or threats with the help of CCTV cameras. These devices and components altogether are termed as vehicle scanners.

Market Drivers:

Increasing threats from extremists and terrorists resulting in rise of security; this factor is expected to act as a driver for the market growth

Market Restraints:

Limited growth ratio due to the over saturation of the product in the developed regions

Market Dynamics

Market sizing and growth analysis

Key Developments in the Market:

In November 2018, UVeye and Toyota Tsusho Corporation announced the establishment of a collaborative agreement aimed at developing a fully operational vehicle scanning and inspection system equipped with Artificial Intelligence. With the operation of this system overall costing and accuracy of inspection systems for vehicles is expected to be effected and help in creating enhanced operational cycle.

In April 2018, SecureOne International BV announced that they had completed the acquisition of PlateCatcher brand and operations associated with the brand from Topguard/Heras Group.

Competitive Analysis: Global Vehicle Scanner Market

Global vehicle scanner market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of vehicle scanner market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

