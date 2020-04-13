Video Live Streaming Solution Market, Segment By Top Manufacturers, Marketing Channel, Global Regions And Forecast Research 2020-2025

The size of the global live video streaming solutions market was $ 810 million and is expected to reach $ 3,570 million by the end of 2025, with a CAG R of 20.3% in 2018-2025.

This report examines the market for live video streaming solutions. The Stream solution allows audio, video, broadcasting of live and mobile events to various platforms and users. Professionals are using live video streaming solutions more than ever. Video has become a key part of corporate communications, marketing, sales, business development and beyond.

The United States has the largest amount of export and manufacturers in the world for live video streaming solutions, while Europe is the second largest market by volume for live video streaming solutions. 2017.

In industry, Brightcove has made the most profit in 2017 and the past few years, while Haivision and IBM rank 2 and 3. Market share is 15.09%, 11.69% and 7.53% in 2017. The market share gap continues due to different strategies.

This report focuses on the global status of the live video streaming solution, future forecasts, growth opportunities, the key market and the main players. The objectives of the study are to present the development of the live video streaming solution in the United States, Europe and China.

The main players covered by this study

Brightcove

Haivision

IBM

Ooyala

Vbrick

Qumu Corporation

Kaltura

Contus

Sonic Foundry

Panopto

Wowza Media Systems

Kollective Technology

Market segment by type, the product can be divided into

transcoding and processing Video

management

Video delivery and distribution

Video analysis

Video security

Others

Market segment by application, divided into

broadcasters, operators and media

BFSI

Education

Healthcare

Government

Others

Market segment by region / country, this report covers

the United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central and South America

The objectives of the study of this report are: To

analyze the state of the global live video streaming solution, future forecasts, growth opportunities, the key market and the main players.

Present the development of the live video streaming solution in the United States, Europe and China.

Establish a strategic profile of the main players and analyze in depth their development plan and strategies.

Define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the size of the market for live video streaming solutions are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base year: 2017

Estimated year: 2018

Forecast year 2018 to 2025

For more information on data by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered the base year. When data were not available for the base year, the previous year was taken into account.

