Water Testing and Analysis Market 2020 expected to grow at high CAGR and forecast to 2027

Water testing and analysis is a procedure for assessing water quality. The quality of water has to be tested frequently to determine the health of the water. Water testing and analysis are used in several industries such as refineries, mining, metals, semiconductor, pharmaceutical, food and beverage, and several others. The water plays a significant role in the pharmaceutical industry and thus has to be free from all the contaminants. Water quality is a priority for many industries; hence with the growth of such industries, water testing and analysis are anticipated to expand the market size.

The Major Manufacturers Covered In This Report:

– Abb

– Agilent Technologies, Inc

– Danaher

– Elementar

– Emerson Electric Co

– General Electric

– HANNA INSTRUMENTS

– HORIBA

– Mettler-Toledo International Inc.

– Shimadzu Corporation

The increase in awareness about the quality of water in industries that directly affect human health, such as pharmaceuticals and food and beverage is a major factor driving the growth of water testing and analysis services market. The strict regulations by various government bodies to uphold the water quality is anticipated to boost the water testing and analysis market.

The global water testing and analysis market is segmented on the basis of product, product type, application. On the basis of product, the market is segmented as TOC analyzer, PH meter, dissolved oxygen meter, conductivity sensor, turbidity meter, others. On the basis of product type, the market is segmented as portable, handheld, benchtop, others. On the basis of application, the market is segmented as laboratory, industrial, environmental, government, others.

Water Testing and Analysis Market Segment by Regions, Regional analysis covers: Americas, United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East & Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries.

