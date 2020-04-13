Why the Biodegradable Plastics Market is set to explode? Natureworks Llc, Basf Se, Total Corbion Pla, Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation

Global Biodegradable Plastics Market research report utilizes a SWOT analysis as well as Porter’s Five Forces analysis to reveal the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats. This report is a valuable source of guidance for companies and individuals offering Industry Chain Structure, Business Strategies and Proposals for New Project Investments. The report provides with CAGR value fluctuation during the forecast period of 2018-2025 for the market. Analysis and discussion of important industry trends, market size, market share estimates are mentioned in the report. The report also studies the various inhibitors as well as motivators of the Global Biodegradable Plastics Market in both quantitative and qualitative manners in order to provide accurate information to the readers.

Market Analysis: Global Biodegradable Plastics Market

Global biodegradable plastics market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 3.15 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 9.30 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 14.5% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the rising amount of plastic wastes and concern for the environment and global warming.

Key Market Competitors: Global Biodegradable Plastics Market

Few of the major competitors currently working in the biodegradable plastics market are NatureWorks LLC, BASF SE, Total Corbion PLA, Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation, Biome Bioplastics, Plantic, BIO-ON, Danimer Scientific, Novamont S.p.A., TORAY INDUSTRIES INC., Perstorp Orgnr, K.D. FEDDERSEN, TianAn Biologic Materials Co. Ltd., Synbra Technology bv, FKuR Kunststoff GmbH, Newlight Technologies Inc., API S.p.A, Indochine Bio Plastiques (ICBP) Sdn. Bhd., Evonik Industries AG, CLONDALKIN GROUP, and Cargill Incorporated.

This report studies Global Biodegradable Plastics Market in Global market, especially in North America, China, Europe, Southeast Asia, Japan and India, from 2012 to 2016, and forecast to 2025.

Conducts Overall Global Biodegradable Plastics Market Segmentation: This knowledgeable market research report offers lucrative opportunities by breaking down complex market data into segments on the basis of Global Biodegradable Plastics Market, By Types (PLA, Starch Blends, Biodegradable Polyesters, PHA, Others), Application (Packaging & Bags, Consumer Goods, Agriculture & Horticulture, Textile, Others), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026.

Market Definition: Global Biodegradable Plastics Market

Biodegradable plastics are known as the eco-friendly decomposable by the living organisms (bacteria & microorganisms). These plastics are basically formed with two methods either from renewable raw materials or petrochemicals inclusive of biodegradable additives resulting in an improved biodegradation process.

Biodegradable and compostable plastics are different and not similar as some portion of the population is confused about, biodegradable plastics are those which can be broken down by the living organisms while compostable are those which can be resulted in an end product of compost or humus.

Market Drivers:

Rising awareness programs and adoption of eco-friendly plastics due to the increasing amount of plastic wastes and concern for the global warming is expected to drive the market growth

Increased demand from a number of applicable industries for the product is also expected to drive the market growth

Market Restraints:

Higher product and production costs is expected to restrain the market growth

Absence of any distinct differences between the waste of biodegradable plastics and conventional plastics causes a number of complications in decomposition and recycling, this factor is expected to restrain the market growth

Key Developments in the Market:

In November 2017, Evonik Industries AG announced the acquisition of 3M’s concentrated solid additives business which is expected to advance the technological base and product portfolio capabilities of Evonik in the plastics business.

In December 2018, Total Corbion PLA announced the introduction of its operations of its 75,000 tonnes per year polylactic acid (PLA) plant in Rayong, Thailand. The initialization of operations is expected to expand the production capabilities and positively impact the area surrounding the plant.

Competitive Analysis: Global Biodegradable Plastics Market

Global biodegradable plastics market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of biodegradable plastics market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

