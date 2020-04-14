2020-2025 UK Clothing and Footwear Market Report- Growth of 11.1% to £5.6bn Expected out to 2025 Versus 10.9% to £2.3bn in Menswear
The research reports on UK Clothing and Footwear Market report gives detailed overview of factors that affect global business scope. UK Clothing and Footwear Market report shows the latest market insights with upcoming trends and breakdowns of products and services. This report provides statistics on the market situation, size, regions and growth factors. UK Clothing and Footwear Market report contains emerging players analyze data including competitive situations, sales, revenue and market share of top manufacturers.
Get FREE PDF Sample of the report @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/requestsample.aspx?name=3113865
UK Clothing and Footwear Market Report offers comprehensive insight and analysis of the UK niche clothing market (including forecasts up to 2025), the major players, the main trends, and consumer attitudes. It provides in-depth analysis of the following: the hot issues impacting the market, strategies for success, market sizes and forecasts, retailer profiles, retailer market shares, consumer data and future outlook. The report focuses on plus size womenswear, plus size menswear, petite womenswear and maternitywear. Consumer data is based on our 2019 UK clothing survey, using a panel of 5,000 nationally representative UK clothing shoppers.
The plus size womenswear market is forecast to continue marginally outperforming plus size menswear, with growth of 11.1% to £5.6bn expected out to 2025 versus 10.9% to £2.3bn in menswear, as womenwear retailers have a greater focus on driving inclusivity. In contrast, both the petite and maternity markets are expected to struggle, with maternity clothing forecast to decline by 0.1% over the next five years, due to falling birth rates and the collapse of Mothercare.
Scope of this Report-
– Store closures by several midmarket retailers, such as M&S, Debenhams and Arcadia, will continue to impact all niche clothing sectors.
– The petite markets underperformance of total womenswear is expected to continue, as it is forecast to grow by only 1.0% out to 2025 due to the lack of specialists limiting spend.
– Price and fit are the two leading purchase drivers for plus size and petite clothing, with many shoppers now trading down to value players like boohoo.com and Matalan.
– Declining birth rates will continue to hinder the maternitywear market, as it is forecast to decline 0.1% out to 2025.
Reasons to Buy this Report-
– Find out the shopper profiles for each niche sector, enabling you to adapt your product ranges to build greater desirability.
– Understand the impact Mothercare’s store closures will have on the maternitywear market, and how other retailers can best capitalise from the administration.
– Understand which channels consumers are using to purchase each niche clothing sector, in order to refine your proposition and satisfy shopper needs.
– Utilise our data on consumers views towards inclusivity, to help tailor your niche marketing strategies.
Get FLAT 20% Discount on this Report @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/purchase.aspx?name=3113865
Table of Contents int his Report-
THE HOT ISSUES
Market drivers and inhibitors in niche clothing
Main issues in niche clothing
Greater inclusivity vital for players to thrive in the plus size market
Gap in the sector for a midmarket petite specialist targeting 16-35s
Premium retailers should trial plus size ranges to widen appeal
Maternitywear retailers must drive engagement to capitalise on Mothercares administration
Strategies for success
WHAT PEOPLE BUY
Plus size womenswear and menswear
Headlines
The sector in context for plus size womenswear
Overall sector size for plus size womenswear
Overall sector growth for plus size womenswear
The sector in context for plus size menswear
Overall sector size for plus size menswear
Overall sector growth for plus size menswear
Obesity rates among adults by gender
Petite womenswear
Headlines
The sector in context
Overall sector size
Overall sector growth
Mean height of females
Maternitywear
Headlines
Overall sector size
Overall sector growth
WHERE PEOPLE SHOP
Plus size womenswear and menswear
Channel usage by gender
Location preferences by gender
Market shares for plus size womenswear
Most shopped retailers for plus size womenswear
Where plus size womenswear shoppers would like to shop more from
Market shares for plus size menswear
Most shopped retailers for plus size menswear
Where plus size menswear shoppers would like to shop more from
Retailer profiles
N Brown (Simply Be & Jacamo)
boohoo.com & PrettyLittleThing
Evans
Petite womenswear
Channel usage
Location preferences
Market shares
Most shopped retailers
Where shoppers would like to shop more from
Retailer profiles
Arcadia
New Look
Next
Maternitywear
Channel usage
Location preferences
Market shares
Most shopped retailers
Where shoppers would like to shop more from
Retailer profiles
Seraphine
JoJo Maman Bébé
ASOS
HOW & WHY PEOPLE SHOP
Plus size womenswear and menswear
Who shops and where they are located
Which categories they buy
Channels used by consumers
What’s important
Consumer experiences
Consumer actions
Shopping preferences
Petite womenswear
Who shops and where they are located
Which categories they buy
Channels used by consumers
What’s important
Consumer experiences
Consumer actions
Shopping preferences
Maternitywear
Who shops and where they are located
Which categories they buy
Channels used by consumers
What’s important
Consumer experiences
Consumer actions
Shopping preferences
METHODOLOGY
What is included
Market sizing
and more….
- Online Pureplays in UK Clothing and Footwear Market Report- Is Set to Increase by £3.0bn Between 2019-2024, to Reach £8.7bn - April 14, 2020
- Open API Market 2020 Growth Strategy| Global Industry Share, Future Trends, Historical Analysis, Competitive Landscape and Regional Forecast 2026 - April 14, 2020
- Dedicated Internet Access Market Supply-Demand, Industry Research and End User Analysis, Outlook 2026 - April 14, 2020