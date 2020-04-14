2020 SaaS-Based SCM Market Size: by Application, Type, Trend, Revenue, Overview, Growth and Forecasts-2025
This report studies the global SaaS-Based SCM market, analyzes and researches the SaaS-Based SCM development status and forecast in United States, EU, Japan, China, India and Southeast Asia. This report focuses on the top players in global market, like
Descartes Systems
Infor
JDA Software
SAP
Epicor
GT Nexus
HighJump Software
IBM
Inspur
Kewill
Kinaxis
Logility
Manhattan Associates
Oracle
TOTVS
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
EU
Japan
China
India
Southeast Asia
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Private Cloud
Public Cloud
Hybrid Cloud
Market segment by Application, the market can be split into
Manufacturing Planning
Sourcing and Procurement
Supply Chain Planning
Warehouse Management
Transportation Management
Others (S&OP, Import/ Export Planning, EDI, Demand Planning)
