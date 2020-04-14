2020 SaaS-Based SCM Market Size: by Application, Type, Trend, Revenue, Overview, Growth and Forecasts-2025

This report studies the global SaaS-Based SCM market, analyzes and researches the SaaS-Based SCM development status and forecast in United States, EU, Japan, China, India and Southeast Asia. This report focuses on the top players in global market, like

Descartes Systems

Infor

JDA Software

SAP

Epicor

GT Nexus

HighJump Software

IBM

Inspur

Kewill

Kinaxis

Logility

Manhattan Associates

Oracle

TOTVS

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

EU

Japan

China

India

Southeast Asia

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Private Cloud

Public Cloud

Hybrid Cloud

Market segment by Application, the market can be split into

Manufacturing Planning

Sourcing and Procurement

Supply Chain Planning

Warehouse Management

Transportation Management

Others (S&OP, Import/ Export Planning, EDI, Demand Planning)

Table of Contents

2018-2025 SaaS-Based SCM Report on Global and United States Market, Status and Forecast, by Players, Types and Applications

Chapter One: Industry Overview of SaaS-Based SCM

1.1 SaaS-Based SCM Market Overview

1.1.1 SaaS-Based SCM Product Scope

1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook

1.2 Global SaaS-Based SCM Market Size and Analysis by Regions

1.3 SaaS-Based SCM Market by Type

1.4 SaaS-Based SCM Market by End Users/Application

Chapter Two: Global SaaS-Based SCM Competition Analysis by Players

2.1 SaaS-Based SCM Market Size (Value) by Players (2017 and 2018)

2.2 Competitive Status and Trend

2.2.1 Market Concentration Rate

2.2.2 Product/Service Differences

2.2.3 New Entrants

2.2.4 The Technology Trends in Future

Chapter Three: Company (Top Players) Profiles

