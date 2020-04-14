2020 UK Financial Advisors Market Report- UK IFA Competitive Landscape, Analyzing Advisor Numbers, Trends, Concerns, and Opportunities
Table of Contents in this Report-
1. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1.1. The UK financial advisor market is performing well financially, but the shape of the market is changing
1.2. Key findings
1.3. Critical success factors
2. MARKET OVERVIEW
2.1. Growth in the number of financial advice firms and financial advisors is leveling off
2.1.1. There were 5,246 financial advice firms at the end of 2018, a dip from the 2017 high
2.1.2. The effects of industry consolidation are largely being seen among mid-sized firms
2.1.3. The majority of financial advisor firms are independent
2.1.4. Average revenues from retail investments are on the up
2.2. Financial advisors are the leading channel in the sale of pensions and investment products
2.2.1. Financial advisors accounted for 56% of pensions and retail investment product sales in the first half of 2019
2.2.2. Outside of pension investments, investors tend to arrange investments directly or via a financial advisor
2.2.3. The expertise of financial advisors is the key draw for investors
2.3. Affluent individuals are the mainstay of the advice market, with retirement a key prompt for seeking advice
2.3.1. Drivers for seeking financial advice center on changes to employment
3. OPPORTUNITIES FOR AND THREATS TO FINANCIAL ADVISORS
3.1. Threats: Brexit is currently the chief worry for financial advisors, with concerns over regulation lessening
3.1.1. Advisors are particularly concerned about the impact of any financial downturn resulting from Brexit
3.1.2. In relative terms, compliance with regulation is less of a concern than in previous years
3.2. Financial advisors are most concerned about Brexit, followed by fears of a potential downturn
3.2.1. The UKs financial markets have recovered since the post-referendum drop, but are falling once again
3.2.2. Advisors servicing British expats in Continental Europe face particular challenges
3.3. There are concerns over the tax treatment of pensions, with tapered annual allowances causing particular disruption
3.3.1. There are calls from some industry bodies and providers for the government to review tax treatment of pensions
3.3.2. The tapered annual allowance is causing particular disruption in public sector pensions
3.3.3. The netpay anomaly is a growing issue that affects lower-paid individuals
3.4. Opportunities: targeting the young and the growing aging population are considered key opportunities for advisors
3.4.1. Financial advisors see notable opportunities in targeting younger clients
3.5. Appealing to a younger generation will be key for broadening out a financial advisors client base
3.5.1. Older investors are much more inclined to use an IFA than younger investors
3.5.2. Auto-enrollment is an opportunity to engage with investors earlier on
3.5.3. The Pensions Dashboards project is also seeking to drive engagement with retirement planning from an earlier age
3.6. An aging population presents a growing core target market for financial advisors
3.6.1. By 2030 there will be 5.8 million additional adults of pensionable age
3.6.2. The aging population will have not just retirement planning requirements but also social care funding needs
3.7. Financial advisors could do more to improve the transparency of financial advice fees
3.7.1. There is notable variation between how firms present the cost of advice, rendering price comparisons difficult
3.8. Increasing numbers of advisors are seizing on the DB to DC transfer opportunity, but they should tread carefully
3.8.1. The number of DB to DC transfers continues to increase
3.8.2. Data collected by the FCA from those with the DB Transfer Advice Permission has raised misgivings over advisor practices
4. WORKING WITH FINANCIAL ADVISORS: PLATFORMS AND INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT
4.1. Service provision:Platform usage is a core part of advisor operations
4.1.1. Over 80% of the financial advisor market use or are planning to use a platform in the coming year
4.1.2. Ease of use is the key requirement that advisors have of platforms, but lower costs would be the greatest incentive to switch
4.1.3. Aviva is the most used platform by financial advisors
4.2. Service provision: Investment management is typically kept in-house, though outsourcing allows advisors to focus on clients and planning
4.2.1. Financial advisors are predominantly keeping investment management in-house
4.2.2. The ability to focus on financial planning is the key draw for those financial advisors that choose to outsource
4.2.3. Concerns regarding the impact to client relationships is the key barrier to outsourcing
5. APPENDIX
5.1. Abbreviations and acronyms
5.2. Definitions
5.3. Methodology
and more…
