AI for Surveillance and Security Market Witness to Grow Remarkable CAGR of 27.3% by 2026 | Know the Which Companies Could Potentially Benefit or Loose out From the Impact of COVID-19

The Global AI for Surveillance and Security Market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 27.3% by 2027.

The surveillance and security industry has seen new and advanced solutions with the emergence of Artificial intelligence (AI) for organizations in different industry verticals. The entire surveillance and security industry are in a state of revamp in term of surveillance security, and AI is anticipated to impact the video surveillance market in a big way soon. AI has improved the picture entirely through real-time monitoring of video footages with the smart analysis of how security incidents can possibly occur and the requirements for preventing them from occurring.



Market Segmentation:

Axis, Milestone, Vivotek, QNAP, Optica, Mobotix, ACTi, Arecont Vision, Avigilon, Bosch, Canon, Cisco, and Extreme CCTV

By Application: Logistics, Healthcare, Automotive, Retail, BFSI, Defence, Aerospace, Oil & Gas, Others.



According to AllTheResearch, the global AI for surveillance and security market will see a substantial growth by USD 4.46 billion in 2023. The AI for surveillance and security ecosystem is expanding at a faster rate to a wider range of countries. At least 43% of 176 countries are actively using AI for surveillance and security.

REGIONAL ANALYSIS OF AI FOR SURVEILLANCE AND SECURITY MARKET ECOSYSTEM

The market for video surveillance and security systems is expected to witness growth in APAC, owing to rising security concerns in APAC countries such as India and China. China is a key driver of AI for surveillance and security system worldwide. Technology linked to Chinese companies like Huawei, Hikvision, Dahua, and ZTE are supplying AI for surveillance and security technology in 63 countries, 36 of which are in China’s Belt and Road Initiative (BRI). Huawei alone is responsible for providing AI surveillance technology to 55 countries worldwide and no other competitor is so close. The next largest non-Chinese supplier of AI surveillance tech is Japan’s NEC Corporation

