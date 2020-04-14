Airport Service Market is projected to reach USD 218.5 billion by 2026 | CAGR of 5.1%

The Global Airport Services industry is expected to be valued worth USD 218.5 billion by 2026 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.1 percent in the forecast period 2020-2026. The growth of the market can be attributed to factors such as the opening of new airports, expansion of new domestic and regional routes in the aviation market, and air passenger traffic. Global airport service deals in providing support services ranging from passenger handling, ramp and loading, operations, and other services within its airport network provided at a certain distance from the airport’s facilities. The airport service market caters to industry segments such as businesses that operate internationally, operators that support airports, national or civil airports or public flying fields, air traffic control services, cargo handling services, baggage handling services, and other services.

Fraport Frankfurt Airport Services Worldwide, Japan Airport Terminal Co. Ltd, Aeroports de Paris SA, BBA Aviation PLC, Beijing Capital International Airport Co. Ltd, Tav Havalimanlari Holding AS, Auckland International Airport Limited and Malaysia Airports Holdings are few of the key market players in the global airport service market.

As per service type, the Global Airport Service Market by Hospitality Event Services further divided as Special passenger care services, catering services, passenger parking field, training, security services, retail and duty-free and baggage handling segments, Cargo Handling Services further segmented as Cargo operations and baggage handling segments, aircraft handling and its related services including operation of fueling, Runway Maintenance, Ramp Services, Aircraft de-icing and Others. In 2019, Hospitality event services, aircraft handling, and cargo handling had been the major services segment contributing the largest share to the Global Airport Service Market and were expected to dominate the market in the forecasted period.

North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and the Middle East and Africa are few of the key regions where the presence of the global airport service market can be witnessed. In 2019, Europe contributed the largest share to the global airport service market owing to factors such as open skies regulations, ensuring more flights in and out of Europe, removal of air-service limitations between the countries, helping to drive tourism and remove air-service limitations between countries. Asia-Pacific is expected to emerge as a key region in the global airport service market in the forecasted period due to factors such as rising passenger traffic, new international and domestic airport openings, and government regulations supporting the services at the airport.

