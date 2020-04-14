Allyl Chloride Market Growth Factor with Regional Forecast, Size, Top Vendors, Industry Research and End User Analysis By 2026

Detailed Study on the Global Allyl Chloride Market

Allyl Chloride Market Segmentation

Competitive Landscape

The competitive landscape section of the report elaborates on the recent developments and innovations introduced by prominent players in the Allyl Chloride market. The growth potential, revenue growth, product range, and pricing strategies of each market player in inspected in the report with precision.

End-use Industry Assessment

The report segments the Allyl Chloride market on the basis of end-use industry and offers a detailed understanding of the supply-demand ratio and consumption pattern of the Allyl Chloride in each end-use industry.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Solvay

Alfa Aesar

Sumitomo

Daiso

Momentive

Boc Sciences

Kashima Chemical

Ab Enterprise

Leo Chemo Plast

Claudius Chemicals

Shandong Huatai Paper Industry Shareholding

Baling Petrochemical

Shandong Wochi Chemicals

Shandong Jinling Group

Qilu Petrochemical

Rizhao Lanxing

Jinan Boss Chemical Industry

Shijiazhuang Kunli Chemical

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Segment by Type

Purity 99%

Purity 98%

Other

Segment by Application

Pharmaceuticals

Pesticides

Plastics

Other

