Antibody Services Market: 2020 Global Industry Size, Segments, Regional Outlook, Development Status, Key Players and Forecast to 2025

The global Antibody Services market size was 1300 million US$ and it is expected to reach 2670 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 9.4% during 2018-2025.This report studies the global Antibody Services market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity. This research report categorizes the global Antibody Services market by companies, region, type and end-use industry.

Antibody services include competitively priced packages and purification options for antibody production. Service Providers offer support for different types and steps of antibody production—from peptide design, synthesis, and carrier protein conjugation to animal immunization, serum collection, or hybridoma fusion, titer analysis, and final antibody purification. They also immunize with recombinant proteins or protein fragments provided by the customers(or expressed and purified in labs using cDNAs from the service providers’ extensive in-house genomics library) to generate antibodies in rabbits, chickens, goats, guinea pigs, mice, or rats.

North America ranks the top in terms of market size of Antibody Services, which alone consists of 40.89% of the global market in 2016. Europe comes the second, with 31.95% of the global market. Asia Pacific ranks the third, consists of about 18.32% of the global antibody service market in the same year. All the other regions combined occupy only 8.84% of the global Antibody Service market.

Thermo Fisher ranks the first in terms of revenue share in global market of Antibody Services, occupies 18.59% of the global market share in 2016; While, Covance, with a market share of 14.92%, comes the second; All the other manufacturers which are not included in the report together consist of approximately 46.95% of the global market in 2016.

This report focuses on the global top players, covered

ThermoFisher

GenScript

Abcam

MBS

ROCKLAND

ProSci

Anaspec

Bio-Rad

Covance

Capra Science

Innovagen

APS

Randox

GL Biochem

Abgent

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Monoclonal

Polyclonal

Others

Market segment by Application, split into

BioScience Companies

BioScience Research Institutions

Hospitals

Other

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and forecast the market size of Antibody Services in global market.

To analyze the global key players, SWOT analysis, value and global market share for top players.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, end use and region.

To analyze and compare the market status and forecast between China and major regions, namely, United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Rest of World.

To analyze the global key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Antibody Services are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Key Stakeholders

Antibody Services Manufacturers

Antibody Services Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Antibody Services Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

Available Customizations

With the given market data, QYResearch offers customizations according to the company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:

Regional and country-level analysis of the Antibody Services market, by end-use.

Detailed analysis and profiles of additional market players.

