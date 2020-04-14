Argan Oil Market Witness Highest Growth |Olvea Group, ARGANisme Cosmetics S.A.R.L, Biopur Sar

Advance Market Analytics released the research report of Global Argan Oil Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Global Argan Oil Market research report shows the latest market insights with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services.The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Global Argan Oil. This Report covers the emerging player’s data, including: competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are Olvea Group (France), ARGANisme Cosmetics S.A.R.L (Morocco), Biopur Sarl (Morocco), Zineglob Ltd (Morocco), Purus International (Morocco), Malak Bio (Morocco), L’OCCITANE Group-Melvita (France), Argan Liquid Gold (United Kingdom), Frontier Natural Products Co-op Inc. (United States), John Masters Organics Inc. (United States), Zit Sidi Yassine Sarl (Morocco), Vima Souss (Morocco) and Les Bios d’Agadir (Morocco).

Argan oil refers to plant oil produced from the kernels of the Argan tree. It is exclusively produced in southwestern Morocco. It has multiple pharmacological properties hence used in the treatment of skin inflammation, acne, eczema, wrinkles, psoriasis, joint pain, and others. In addition, it is also used in the cosmetics and personal care products as it has antioxidants properties. Hence, cosmetic manufacturers are focusing on adding Argan oil based product to enhance their product portfolio. For instance, Lakme launched new Argan oil based product range, Lakme Absolute. Moreover, growing awareness among customers about the benefits of Argan oil expected to fuel the market growth during the forecasted period.According to AMA, the market for Argan Oil is expected to register a CAGR of 7.12% during the forecast period to 2024. This growth is primarily driven by Increasing Demand for Cosmetics with Natural Oils and Growing Awareness about Therapeutic Potential of Argan Oil.

Market Drivers

Increasing Demand for Cosmetics with Natural Oils

Growing Awareness about Therapeutic Potential of Argan Oil

Market Trend

Advancement in the Extraction Process of the Argan Oil

Restraints

High Cost of Argan Oil

Stringent Government Regulations Regarding Argan Oil

Opportunities

Growing Online Distribution Channel for the Argan Oil and Increasing Demand from the Developing Economies

Challenges

Lack of Awareness among the Customers and Availability of Substitute Products

The Global Argan Oil is segmented by following Product Types:

Type (Culinary Argan Oil, Cosmetic Argan Oil), Application (Food (Bakery & Confectionery, Dairy & Frozen Dessert, Sweet & Savory Snacks, Others), Pharmaceuticals & Nutraceuticals, Cosmetics & Personal care, Others), Sales Channel (Franchisee Outlet, Medical Shops, Hypermarket, Online), Source (Natural, Organic)

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Argan Oil Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Global Argan Oil market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Global Argan Oil Market.

Chapter 3: Displayingthe Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of the Global Argan Oil

Chapter 4: Presenting the Global Argan Oil Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region 2013-2018

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Global Argan Oil market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions.

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source

Data Sources & Methodology

The primary sources involves the industry experts from the Global Argan Oil Market including the management organizations, processing organizations, analytics service providers of the industry’s value chain. All primary sources were interviewed to gather and authenticate qualitative & quantitative information and determine the future prospects.

In the extensive primary research process undertaken for this study, the primary sources – Postal Surveys, telephone, Online & Face-to-Face Survey were considered to obtain and verify both qualitative and quantitative aspects of this research study. When it comes to secondary sources Company’s Annual reports, press Releases, Websites, Investor Presentation, Conference Call transcripts, Webinar, Journals, Regulators, National Customs and Industry Associations were given primary weight-age.

