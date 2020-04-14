Automotive Ignition System Market 2020 Industry Analysis by Size, Growth, Technology, Key Players (Delphi Automotive, Robert Bosch, DENSO, Borgwarner, Federal-Mogul Corporation, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, etc.) and 2025 Demand Forecast

Get Sample Copy of this Report @ https://www.orianresearch.com/request-sample/804034

Moreover, the rising sales of various passenger vehicles namely sport utility vehicles (SUVs), sedans, hatchbacks, multipurpose vehicles (MPVs), and passenger vans, are driving the growth of the automotive ignition systems market.

Increasing usage of electric vehicles may act as a major hurdle for the growth of the automotive ignition system market.

Rising demand from emerging economies such as India and China are expected to create new opportunities for expansion of the automotive ignition system market.

However, the problem-related to maintaining a balance between low cost and high-performance ignition systems is the key challenges for the market.

On the basis of application, the global automotive ignition system market is segmented into Passenger Cars, light commercial vehicle (LCV) and others.

The passenger car is expected to dominate the market in future, due to continues growing demand for luxury passenger cars.

The Asia Pacific region is expected to hold the largest market share, due to the rising demand for vehicles and growing economies in this region.

Some of the key players operating in this market include Delphi Automotive, Robert Bosch, DENSO, Borgwarner, Federal-Mogul Corporation, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Continental AG, Hitachi Automotive Systems, Diamond Electric, Auto-Lek (P) Ltd., among others.

