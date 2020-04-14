AWS Managed Services Market 2019 – Industry by Type, by Application and by Region – Forecast to 2024

The global AWS Managed Services market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2018 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029. In this AWS Managed Services market study, the following years are considered to predict the market footprint:

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025

The business intelligence study of the AWS Managed Services market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the AWS Managed Services market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that are progressing faster than the overall market. Each segment of the AWS Managed Services market has been individually analyzed on the basis of pricing, distribution, and demand prospect for the Global region.

Competitive Dynamics

The report highlights well-established players operating in the market including Accenture plc., DXC Technology Company, Rackspace Inc., Capgemini, and Slalom LLC. These key players are looking to capture larger market share by expanding their current AWS and managed hosting service offerings. For instance, in November 2017, Accenture plc. expanded its AWS capabilities with three new offerings including cloud native development, data centricity, and analytics on AWS, and applied intelligence on AWS through AABG (Accenture AWS Business Group). Additionally, in November 2017, Rackspace, an IT infrastructure services provider, completed the acquisition of New Jersey, U.S.-based Datapipe, a leading information technology company that engages in managed hosting and provides cloud computing services, globally.

Global AWS Managed Services Market

Global AWS Managed Services Market, by Service Type

Advisory Services

Cloud Migration Services

Operations Services

Global AWS Managed Services Market, by Geography

North America U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe U.K Germany France Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC) China India Australia Rest of APAC

Middle East & Africa (MEA) GCC Countries South Africa Rest of MEA

South America Brazil Rest of South America



Each market player encompassed in the AWS Managed Services market study is assessed according to its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and business tactics. In addition, the AWS Managed Services market study scrutinizes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats (SWOT) analysis.

