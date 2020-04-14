Batteries for Solar Energy Storage Market Comprehensive study explores Huge Growth in Future BLUENOVA, BYD, CARNEGIE CLEAN ENERGY, ENERSYS, KOKAM, LECLANCHE

Batteries for solar energy storage are specially designed batteries having application across in storage of energy from solar and PV panels. The batteries can be utilized across residential, commercial and industrial renewable projects utilizing solar panels. Presently, numerous market players are operating in the market that provide batteries for solar energy systems and projects. The batteries improve the systems self-reliance, enable their integration with the grid systems, and provide power back-ups among other advantages.

Within the Batteries for Solar Energy Storage market, various regions are observed to exhibit different growth trends. North America hold the largest share of the total Batteries for Solar Energy Storage market. While the regions such as Europe and APAC are expected to exhibit high growth along with the increasing growth in industrial and Electronics and Semiconductor sector.

The Major Manufacturers Covered In This Report: BLUENOVA, BYD, CARNEGIE CLEAN ENERGY, ENERSYS, KOKAM, LECLANCHE, LG ELECTRONICS, MAXWELL TECHNOLOGIES, INC., PRIMUS POWER, SAMSUNG SDI CO., LTD.

Factors such as increase in number of renewable and solar energy projects coupled with numerous lucrative government incentives are propelling the growth of the market. Furthermore, the rise in awareness among individuals is also driving the growth of the market across residential end-users in developed economies. Thus, the market is poised to provide numerous profitable opportunities for the market players during the coming years.

The global batteries for solar energy storage market is segmented on the basis of battery type and application. Based on battery type, the market is segmented into lead acid, lithium ion, sodium nickel chloride and others. Further, by application the market is broadly divided into residential, industrial and commercial.

