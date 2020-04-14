Biosimilars or Follow-on-Biologics Market Increasing Demand of Key Players: LG Life Sciences, Celltrion, Biocon, Hospira, Merck Serono

Biosimilars or follow-on-biologics are highly similar versions of reference biologics derived from living organisms such as plants and animals. The development of biosimilars and validation with reference biologics play a significant role in the commercialization of biosimilars. Economic pricing of biosimilars, ease in development and a quick approval process are some key driving factors that drive the growth of this market. Effective and timely formulated regulations facilitate the viability and balance between original and biosimilar products. Moreover, a favorable regulatory environment and the establishment of IPR protections are factors that boost the market growth.

Request Sample Copy of Biosimilars Market at: https://www.reportsweb.com/inquiry&RW00012660137/sample

The major manufacturers covered in this report: Novartis (Sandoz), Synthon Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., LG Life Sciences, Celltrion, Biocon, Hospira, Merck Serono (Merck Group), Biogen idec, Inc., and Genentech

The upcoming patent expiration for blockbuster drugs has revolutionized the aspect of commercialization whilst triggering a large scale adoption of biosimilars. Biosimilars industry is facing problems relating to production efficiency and quantity. The lack of economies of scale for small scale manufacturers and absence of regulatory guidelines in lucrative regions such as China, US are hindering the growth of biosimilars market. However, strong government initiatives pertaining to production and approval is a key factor that would eventually reduce the impact of these restraints over the forecast period. Global biosimilars/follow-on-biologics market accounted for an overall revenue of $2,552.0 million in 2014 and it is estimated to generate an approximate revenue of $26,551.3 million by 2020, registering a CAGR of 49.1% from 2015 to 2020.

The product segment in the biosimilars market comprises of Human Growth Hormone, Erythropoietin, Monoclonal Antibodies, Insulin, Interferon, Colony Stimulating Factors and others. Biosimilars erythropoietin is the highest revenue generating biosimilars drug candidate owing to its high approval rate for commercialization. Interferon biosimilars are the fastest growing drugs in the biosimilars market. This growth is supplemented by the use of interferon biosimilars across a wide range of applications.

Most important Products of Biosimilars covered in this report are:

Human growth hormone

Erythropoietin

Monoclonal antibodies

Insulin

Interferon

Granulocyte-Colony Stimulating Factor

Peptide

Others

Based on end user/application, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications:

Blood disorders

Oncology diseases

Chronic and autoimmune diseases

Growth hormone deficiencies

Others

The biosimilars applications market is segmented into blood disorders, oncology diseases, chronic and autoimmune diseases and growth hormone deficiency. The application of biosimilars in blood disease treatment is the highest revenue generating segment owing to the high-priced reference biologics and frequent application. However, biosimilars applications in autoimmune and chronic diseases exhibit the highest potential due to the changing off patent scenario.

!!! Limited Time DISCOUNT Available!!! Get Your Copy at Discounted Price @ https://www.reportsweb.com/inquiry&RW00012660137/discount

For more clarity on the real potential of the Biosimilars market for the forecast period 2021–2027, the study provides vital intelligence on major opportunities, threats, and challenges posed by the industry. Additionally, a strong emphasis is laid on the weaknesses and strengths of a few prominent players operating in the same market. Quantitative assessment of the recent momentum brought about by events such as collaborations, acquisition and mergers, product launches and technology innovation empower product owners, as well as marketing professionals and business analysts make a profitable decision to reduce cost and increase their customer base.

Geographically, this report focuses on product sales, value, market share, and growth opportunity in key regions such as United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, and India.

Our reports will help clients solve the following issues: –

Insecurity about the future:

Our research and insights help our clients anticipate upcoming revenue compartments and growth ranges. This help our client invest or divest their assets.

Understanding market opinions:

It is extremely vital to have an impartial understanding of market opinions for a strategy. Our insights provide a keen view on the market sentiment. We keep this reconnaissance by engaging with Key Opinion Leaders of a value chain of each industry we track.

Understanding the most reliable investment centers:

Our research ranks investment centers of market by considering their future demands, returns, and profit margins. Our clients can focus on most prominent investment centers by procuring our market research.

Evaluating potential business partners:

Our research and insights help our clients in identifying compatible business partners.

Interested in purchasing this Report? Click here @ https://www.reportsweb.com/buy&RW00012660137/buy/5540

Table of Contents:

CHAPTER 1 INTRODUCTION

CHAPTER 2 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

CHAPTER 3 MARKET OVERVIEW

CHAPTER 4 GLOBAL MARKET BY TECHNOLOGY

CHAPTER 5 GLOBAL BIOSIMILARS MARKET BY PRODUCT

CHAPTER 6 GLOBAL MARKET BY APPLICATIONS

CHAPTER 7 GLOBAL MARKET BY SERVICES

CHAPTER 8 GLOBAL BIOSIMILARS MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY

CHAPTER 9 KEY PRODUCTS AND RECENT ACTIVITIES

CHAPTER 10 COMPANY PROFILES

The research provides answers to the following key questions:

What is the estimated growth rate of the market for the forecast period 2021–2027? What will be the market size during the estimated period? What are the key driving forces responsible for shaping the fate of the Biosimilars market during the forecast period? Who are the major market vendors and what are the winning strategies that have helped them occupy a strong foothold in the Biosimilars market? What are the prominent market trends influencing the development of the Biosimilars market across different regions? What are the major threats and challenges likely to act as a barrier in the growth of the Biosimilars market? What are the major opportunities the market leaders can rely on to gain success and profitability?

About ReportsWeb:

ReportsWeb is a one stop shop of market research reports and solutions to various companies across the world. We help our clients in their decision support system by assisting them choose most relevant and cost effective research reports and solutions from various publishers. We provide best in class customer service and our customer support team is always available to help you on your research queries.

Contact Us:

Name: Sameer Joshi

Email: [email protected]

Phone: +1-646-491-9876