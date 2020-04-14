Biosurfactants Market Seeking Excellent Growth |Evonik Industries; URAH Transdermal Pte Ltd.; TensioGreen; Merck KGaA,; Rhamnolipid, Inc.; AGAE Technologies LLC

“Global biosurfactants market is set to witness a substantial CAGR of 5.75% in the forecast period of 2019- 2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017.”

The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

Global Biosurfactants Market By Type (Glycolipids, Lipopeptides, Phospholipids and Fatty Acids, Polymeric Biosurfactants, Particulate Biosurfactants)

Application (Food Industry, Cosmetics, Healthcare, Textile, Agrochemical, Household Detergents, Personal Care, Others)

Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa)

Competition Analysis:

Some of key competitors or manufacturers included in the study are Evonik Industries; URAH Transdermal Pte Ltd.; TensioGreen; Merck KGaA,; Rhamnolipid, Inc.; AGAE Technologies LLC; Aqua-Aid, Inc; Biofuture Ltd; Boruta Zachem SA; Jeneil.; Kemin Industries, Inc.; TeeGene Biotech Ltd; among others.

Global Biosurfactants Market Dynamics:

Market Drivers:

Rising demand for green solutions will drive the market growth

Strict regulations on the usage of synthetic surfactants also acts as a factor contributing towards the growth of this market

Growth in personal care industry will also accelerate the market growth

Increasing demand for bio based products acts as a market driver

Market Restraints:

High production cost will hinder the market growth

Low availability of biosurfactants will also hamper the growth of this market

