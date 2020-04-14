Bone Grafts and Substitutes (BGS) Market Downstream Industries Analysis 2019-2025

The ‘Bone Grafts and Substitutes (BGS) Market’ research report added by Market Study Report, LLC, provides a succinct analysis on the recent market trends. In addition, the report offers a thorough abstract on the statistics, market estimates and revenue forecasts, which further highlights its position in the industry, in tandem with the growth strategies adopted by leading industry players.

The Bone Grafts and Substitutes (BGS) market study is a well-researched report encompassing a detailed analysis of this industry with respect to certain parameters such as the product capacity as well as the overall market remuneration. The report enumerates details about production and consumption patterns in the business as well, in addition to the current scenario of the Bone Grafts and Substitutes (BGS) market and the trends that will prevail in this industry.

The geographical reach of the Bone Grafts and Substitutes (BGS) market has been meticulously segmented into United States, China, Europe, Japan, Southeast Asia & India, according to the report.

The research enumerates the consumption market share of every region in minute detail, in conjunction with the production market share and revenue.

Also, the report is inclusive of the growth rate that each region is projected to register over the estimated period.

key players offer variety of bone graft products that will attract more number of customers and hence drives the market growth. For example, Synthes, Inc., a Johnson and Johnson Company offers chronOS Strip bone graft substitute. This synthetic bone graft is manufactured from chronOS β-tricalcium phosphate granules that can be perfuse with patients own bone marrow and blood. Additionally, consistent efforts of many key players of this market to develop biodegradable composite structures and polymeric materials will attract customers to use bone grafts and substitute products and hence drives the market growth. Various other factors like advancement in technologies and increasing number of mergers and acquisitions will also drive the market growth of bone grafts and substitutes. However, some of the limitations using bone grafts and substitutes like donor site morbidity and difficulty in supplying these materials will hinder the market growth of bone grafts and substitutes.

The market of BGS can be categorized into:

By Types Ceramic-based BGS Polymer-based BGS Growth factor-based BGS Cell-based BGS Harvested BGS Others



Geographically, North America dominates the global BGS market due to increasing use of allografts (i.e. one of the types of bone grafts) and other substitute products. According to Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons, nearly one third of bone grafts used in North America are allograft types. Europe is considered as the second largest region for the bone grafts and substitutes market. The growth is mainly attributed to frequent new introductions of bone grafts and substitute products in European region and availability of wide range of alternatives in bone grafts and substitute products. In addition, increasing patient population of orthopaedic surgery and steady supply of orthopaedic devices in Europe further stimulates the market growth. While Asia-Pacific region is the emerging region for the global bone grafts and substitutes market due to increasing acceptance of autograft bone.

The major players competing in bone grafts and substitutes market are Medtronic, Inc., Wright Medical Technology, Synthes, Inc., Stryker, Baxter International, Inc., TiGenix, Integra LifeSciences Corporation and others.

The Bone Grafts and Substitutes (BGS) market research study conscientiously mentions a separate section that enumerates details with regards to major parameters like the price fads of key raw material and industrial chain analysis, not to mention, details about the suppliers of the raw material. That said, it is pivotal to mention that the Bone Grafts and Substitutes (BGS) market report also expounds an analysis of the industry distribution chain, further advancing on aspects such as important distributors and the customer pool.

The 'Bone Grafts and Substitutes (BGS) market' report enumerates information about the industry in terms of market share, market size, revenue forecasts, and regional outlook.

