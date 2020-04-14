Choline Chloride Market To Witness Astonishing Growth

Choline Chloride Market – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2025

Market Analysis: Global Choline Chloride Market

The Global Choline Chloride Market is expected to reach 827.49 kilo tons by 2025, from 535.07 kilo tons in 2017 growing at a CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. The upcoming market report contains data for historic years 2015 & 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

Key Market Competitors: Global Choline Chloride Market

The key players operating in the global Choline Chloride market are –

Eastman Chemical Company

Kemin Industries, Inc.

Balchem Inc.

BASF SE

The other players in the market are Algry Química, Jubilant Life Sciences Ltd., BALAJI AMINES, EC21 Inc, Pestell Minerals & Ingredients Inc, A&C Co. Inc., Be-Long Corporation, Nb Group Co. Ltd., Cangzhou Xindewei Animal Drug Co., Ltd, Fano Group Limited, Part Pishsaz Pooya, Shaanxi Xingwang Group, Chinook Global Limited, LIAONING BIOCHEM CO., LTD and many more.

This report studies Global Choline Chloride Market in Global market, especially in North America, China, Europe, Southeast Asia, Japan and India, with production, revenue, consumption, import and export in these regions, from 2012 to 2016, and forecast to 2025.

Conducts Overall Global Choline Chloride Market Segmentation: This knowledgeable market research report offers lucrative opportunities by breaking down complex market data into segments on the basis of Global Choline Chloride Market, By Grade Type (Food Grade, Chemical Grade), By Ingredients (Hydrochloric acid, Ethylene Oxide, Trimethylamine), By Application (Poultry feed, Swine feed, Ruminant feed, Aqua feed & others, Human nutrition and Oil & Gas, Others), By Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)– Industry Trends and Forecast to 2025.

Market Definition: Global Choline Chloride Market

Choline chloride is an organic compound that belongs to the fourth order ammonium salt. It is crystalline solid and colorless in its liquid form. Choline Chloride is naturally found in fungi, hop, kingcups and internal part of lecithin. Choline chloride is mainly used as a nutritional component in animal feed which helps in the growth of animals, such as pig, rabbit, horse, and chicken. In animal feed, it is generally present as free choline or sometimes as its esterified forms such as glycerophosphocholine, phosphocholine, and phosphatidylcholine. Choline chloride is widely used by animal feed and poultry industry, pharmaceuticals, health & personal care products, agriculture, food & beverage, and many more. According to the United States Department of Agriculture, in January 2018, the annual report on cattle and calves was estimated as 94.4 million per head, showing an increase by 0.7% from 2017. As per ICRA, in India the per capita meat consumption is around 3.6 kg per annum; this lays broiler meat market size at INR 730 billion in terms of selling price. The egg production for the year 2017 was estimated as 84 billion eggs and market size of INR 420 billion. This above factor proves that the poultry industry around the globe is growing and will drive the demand for choline chloride.

Market Drivers:

Raising awareness for the feed supplements among the various end users

Growing demand for the consumption of poultry egg and meat

Demand for luxury food is growing

Market Restraint:

Increasing dietary choline intake might increase the risk of cancer

Harmful effect of over usage choline chloride

Table Of Contents: Global Choline Chloride Market



Part 01: Executive Summary

Part 02: Scope Of The Report

Part 03: Research Methodology

Part 04: Market Landscape

Part 05: Pipeline Analysis

Part 06: Market Sizing

Part 07: Five Forces Analysis

Part 08: Market Segmentation

Part 09: Customer Landscape

Part 10: Regional Landscape

Part 11: Decision Framework

Part 12: Drivers And Challenges

Part 13: Market Trends

Part 14: Vendor Landscape

Part 15: Vendor Analysis

Part 16: Appendix

Competitive Landscape: Global Choline Chloride Market

The global choline chloride market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of choline chloride market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

