Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy (CIDP) is a rare neurological disorder characterized by progressive weakness and impaired sensory function in the legs and arms mainly caused by damage to the myelin sheath of the peripheral nerves. It is an acquired peripheral neuropathy due to an autoimmune attack of peripheral nerve myelin. Myelin is the main target of the condition, in which patients present with weakness, numbness, and sensory ataxia.

CIDP is an autoimmune disorder, as demonstrated by a great deal of evidence, such as the finding of inflammation at the site of the lesion, response to immunomodulatory treatment and possibly the presence of autoantibodies against myelin antigens.

The current treatment is segmented into corticosteroids, intravenous immunoglobin (IVIG), plasma exchange, and others. With proper treatment, the CIDP condition shows significant improvements. Among these, IVIG therapy is leading the current market due to the preference as the first line of treatment for CIDP.

DelveInsight’s ‘Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy Epidemiology Forecast to 2030‘ report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy epidemiology in the 7MM, i.e., the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and the United Kingdom), and Japan.

The DelveInsight Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy epidemiology report gives a thorough understanding of the Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy by including details such as disease definition, symptoms, causes, pathophysiology, and diagnosis. It also provides treatment algorithms and treatment guidelines for Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy in the US, Europe, and Japan. The report covers the detailed information of the Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy epidemiology scenario in seven major countries (US, EU5, and Japan).

The total prevalent population of CIDP in the 7MM is 44,700 in 2017 and is expected to rise in 2030 during the study period [2017–2030].

Estimates show that the United States accounts for highest cases (approximately 65%) of total CIDP cases as compared to EU5, and Japan.

In 2017, prevalent cases of typical and atypical CIDP in the US varied as 11,080 and 10,646 respectively.

Among the European 5 countries, France had the highest prevalent population of CIDP with 3,698 cases, followed by Germany and the UK. On the other hand, Spain had the lowest prevalent population of CIDP 1,727 cases in 2017.

What will be the growth opportunities in the 7MM with respect to the patient population pertaining to Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy?

What are the key findings pertaining to the Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy epidemiology across 7MM and which country will have the highest number of patients during the forecast period (2017-2030)?

What would be the total number of patients of Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy across the 7MM during the forecast period (2017-2030)?

Among the EU5 countries, which country will have the highest number of patients during the forecast period (2017-2030)?

At what CAGR the patient population is expected to grow in 7MM during the forecast period (2017-2030)?

What is the disease risk, burden and unmet needs of the Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy?

What are the currently available treatments of Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy?

The Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy Epidemiology report will allow the user to –

Develop business strategies by understanding the trends shaping and driving the global Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy market

Quantify patient populations in the global Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy market to improve product design, pricing, and launch plans

Organize sales and marketing efforts by identifying the age groups and sex that present the best opportunities for Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy therapeutics in each of the markets covered

Understand the magnitude of Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy population by its epidemiology

The Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy Epidemiology Model developed by DelveInsight is easy to navigate, interactive with dashboards, and epidemiology based with transparent and consistent methodologies. Moreover, the model supports data presented in the report and showcases disease trends over 11-year forecast period using reputable sources

Key Insights Executive Summary of Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy Disease Background and Overview Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy Patient Journey Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy Epidemiology and Patient Population Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy Treatment Algorithm, Current Treatment, and Medical Practices KOL Views on Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy Unmet Needs Appendix DelveInsight Capabilities Disclaimer

*The table of contents is not exhaustive; will be provided in the final report

