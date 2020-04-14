Continuous Glucose Monitoring (CGM) Market Projected to reach $2.9 billion by 2021 – Medtronic, Dexcom, Abbott Diabetes Care, Animas Corporation

The global CGMS market is forecast to reach $2.9 billion by 2021 registering a CAGR of 31.4% over the forecast period. The pipeline of high-tech CGMS devices, such as smartphone-connected CGMS, wearable and smartphone-connected CGMS, non-invasive CGMS and ‘smart’ diabetes management solution (also called artificial/bionic pancreas), would result in larger adoption of CGMS among endocrinologists and patients.

The major manufacturers covered in this report: Medtronic plc, Dexcom, Inc., Abbott Diabetes Care, Animas Corporation

Continuous Glucose Monitoring (CGM) is one of the latest technological advancements in the field of diabetes management. CGM systems are a type of glucose monitoring devices that function by inserting a biosensor through transcutaneous or subcutaneous route. The embedded sensor measures the glucose levels in the interstitial fluid or in the blood and results are transmitted via a transmitter to a receiver/monitor that displays the results. CGM systems have emerged as an integral part of diabetes management owing to its several advantages over other glucose monitoring devices. Unlike conventional glucose monitors, these systems enable periodic monitoring of glucose levels, which is crucial to avoid any diabetic complications. In addition, CGMS technology has laid a roadmap to the most awaited, high-tech, closed-loop ‘artificial/bionic pancreas’. Therefore, developing novel and technologically advanced CGMS is the prime focus of several glucose monitoring device manufacturing companies. CGMS offer a wide range of applications across all age-cohorts, healthcare settings (diagnostic centers/clinics, hospital ICUs and home healthcare) and geographies. Thus, CGMS market shows lucrative opportunity for both CGMS manufacturers and insulin pump manufacturers.

Scope of the Report

The research on the Continuous Glucose Monitoring Systems market concentrates on extracting valuable data on swelling investment pockets, significant growth opportunities, and major market vendors to help understand business owners what their competitors are doing best to stay ahead in the competition. The research also segments the Continuous Glucose Monitoring Systems market on the basis of end user, product type, application, and demography for the forecast period 2021–2027. Detailed analysis of critical aspects such as impacting factors and competitive landscape are showcased with the help of vital resources, which include charts, tables, and infographics.

Most important Componentof Continuous Glucose Monitoring Systems covered in this report are:

Sensors

Transmitters & Receivers

Integrated insulin pumps

Based on end user/application, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications:

Juveniles

Gen X

Geriatrics/undiagnosed

For more clarity on the real potential of the Continuous Glucose Monitoring Systems market for the forecast period 2021–2027, the study provides vital intelligence on major opportunities, threats, and challenges posed by the industry. Additionally, a strong emphasis is laid on the weaknesses and strengths of a few prominent players operating in the same market. Quantitative assessment of the recent momentum brought about by events such as collaborations, acquisition and mergers, product launches and technology innovation empower product owners, as well as marketing professionals and business analysts make a profitable decision to reduce cost and increase their customer base.

Geographically, this report focuses on product sales, value, market share, and growth opportunity in key regions such as United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, and India.

