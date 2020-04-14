Cryptococcal Meningitis (CM) is a severe infection of the brain and spinal column that can occur in people living with HIV. CM is caused by a fungus called Cryptococcus neoformans, and results in inflammation and swelling of the brain; it can be extremely debilitating and/or painful, which can damage the brain. Also, the fungus can cause disease in the lungs, and less commonly, in the kidneys, skin, urinary tract and lymph node.

According to the “Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC),” Cryptococcus neoformans is a fungus that is present in the environment throughout the world. Most people get exposed to the microscopic fungus as a child, but they never get sick from it. Still, in people with weakened immune systems such as those living with HIV/AIDS, Cryptococcus can stay hidden in the body and later become a serious (but not contagious) brain infection called Cryptococcal Meningitis.

Many of the symptoms are similar to those seen in other diseases. These include fever, tiredness, stiff neck, body aches, headaches (often severe), nausea/vomiting, and skin lesions. Other symptoms include confusion, muddled thinking, vision problems, and possibly seizures.

DelveInsight's 'Cryptococcal Meningitis Epidemiology Forecast to 2030' report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted Cryptococcal Meningitis epidemiology in the 7MM, i.e., the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and the United Kingdom), and Japan.

As per the study conducted by J. Eric Piña-Garza MD et al. (2019), Cryptococcal meningitis is uncommon before age 10, and perhaps only 10% of cases occur before age 20.

Male infection rates are higher than female, and most children with Cryptococcal meningitis are immunosuppressed.

About 73% of the over 200,000 estimated global annual cases of Cryptococcal meningitis occur in Sub-saharan Africa.

In 2014, the estimated number of incident cryptococcal meningitis cases was 223,100.

Delveinsight's Cryptococcal Meningitis epidemiology division provides insights about historical and current patient pool and forecasted trends for every seven major countries.

It also helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies, survey reports and views of key opinion leaders.

The report assesses the disease risk and burden and highlights the unmet needs of Cryptococcal Meningitis.

What will be the growth opportunities in the 7MM with respect to the patient population pertaining to Cryptococcal Meningitishttps://www.delveinsight.com/sample-request/cryptococcal-meningitis-cm-epidemiology-forecast?

What are the key findings pertaining to the Cryptococcal Meningitis epidemiology across 7MM and which country will have the highest number of patients during the forecast period (2017-2030)?

What would be the total number of patients of Cryptococcal Meningitis across the 7MM during the forecast period (2017-2030)?

Among the EU5 countries, which country will have the highest number of patients during the forecast period (2017-2030)?

At what CAGR the patient population is expected to grow in 7MM during the forecast period (2017-2030)?

What is the disease risk, burden and unmet needs of the Cryptococcal Meningitis?

What are the currently available treatments of Cryptococcal Meningitis?

