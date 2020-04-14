Digital Therapeutics Market 2020 Industry Emerging Technology, Size, Key Players (Proteus Digital Health, Inc., Omada Health Inc., WellDoc, Inc., 2Morrow, Inc., Livongo Health, Propeller Health, Twine Health, Inc.) and 2025 Forecast Report

Get Sample Copy of this Report @ https://www.orianresearch.com/request-sample/696927

Based on type, market is segmented into software and devices. Software segment dominates the market over the forecast period as it can transmit the patient’s health data to the doctors via mobile apps.

On the basis of application, digital therapeutics market is segmented into diabetes, obesity, cardiovascular diseases (CVD), central nervous system (CNS) disease, gastrointestinal disorders (gid), respiratory diseases, smoking cessation, and others. Obesity and diabetes segments are expected to gain traction over the forecast period.

Regionally, North America holds the highest share of the market owing to rising cases of chronic diseases and Asia Pacific is expected to show significant growth owing to technological advancements and rise in aging population.

Some of the key players operating in this market include Proteus Digital Health, Inc., Omada Health Inc., WellDoc, Inc., 2Morrow, Inc., Livongo Health, Propeller Health, Twine Health, Inc., Canary Health, Inc. Noom Inc., and Medtronic Plc. and others.

Research Methodology:

The market is derived through extensive use of secondary, primary, in-house research followed by expert validation and third party perspective like analyst report of investment banks. The secondary research forms the base of our study where we conducted extensive data mining, referring to verified data sources such as white papers government and regulatory published materials, technical journals, trade magazines, and paid data sources.

For forecasting, regional demand & supply factor, investment, market dynamics including technical scenario, consumer behavior, and end use industry trends and dynamics , capacity production, spending were taken into consideration.

We have assigned weights to these parameters and quantified their market impacts using the weighted average analysis to derive the expected market growth rate.

The market estimates and forecasts have been verified through exhaustive primary research with the Key Industry Participants (KIPs) which typically include:

* Original Equipment Manufacturer,

* Component Supplier,

* Distributors,

* Government Body & Associations, and

* Research Institute

