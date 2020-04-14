Electric Bus Charging Market 2020 Industry Manufacturers (ABB, Proterra, ChargePoint, Inc., Alstom, Siemens AG, Furrer + Frey AG, Heliox, Daimler AG, BYD Company Ltd., and AB Volvo) and 2025 Insight Report

Get Sample Copy of this Report @ https://www.orianresearch.com/request-sample/863490

Electric bus charging has strong encouragement from various city governments, transit agencies as well as other green vehicle supporting communities and organizations. Furthermore, charging infrastructure is also expanding to accommodate recharging electric bus batteries. Electric buses provide numerous environmental benefits, including lowering the exhaust emissions and bettering the air quality. They also lower total cost of ownership (TCO) by lowering cost per kilometer for running on electricity compared to diesel.

In 2017, electric buses accounted for 90% of the new urban bus sales.

United States and China have significantly adopted electric buses. However, Europe is expected to grow at the fastest pace, owing to various mandates by numerous governments favoring the adoption of Zero Emission Vehicles (ZEV).

Some of the key players operating in this market include ABB, Proterra, ChargePoint, Inc., Alstom, Siemens AG, Furrer + Frey AG, Heliox, Daimler AG, BYD Company Ltd., and AB Volvo, among others.

Key Benefits of the Report:

* Global, Regional, Country, Charging Method, and Charging Techniques Market Size and Forecast from 2014-2025

* Detailed market dynamics, industry outlook with market specific PEST, Value Chain, Supply Chain, and SWOT Analysis to better understand the market and build strategies

* Identification of key companies that can influence this market on a global and regional scale

* Expert interviews and their insights on market shift, current and future outlook and factors impacting vendors short term and long term strategies

* Detailed insights on emerging regions, Charging Method, Charging Techniques, and competitive landscape with qualitative and quantitative information and facts

Target Audience:

* Electric Bus Charging providers

* Research and consulting firms

* Government and research organizations

* Associations and industry bodies

