Energy Storage System(ESS) in Microgrids Market Recent Trends and Developments, Challenges and Opportunities, key drivers and Restraints over the Forecast Period 2020-2026|ABB, NEC, GE

Complete study of the global Energy Storage System(ESS) in Microgrids market is carried out by the analysts in this report, taking into consideration key factors like drivers, challenges, recent trends, opportunities, advancements, and competitive landscape. This report offers a clear understanding of the present as well as future scenario of the global Energy Storage System(ESS) in Microgrids industry. Research techniques like PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis have been deployed by the researchers. They have also provided accurate data on Energy Storage System(ESS) in Microgrids production, capacity, price, cost, margin, and revenue to help the players gain a clear understanding into the overall existing and future market situation.

Key companies operating in the global Energy Storage System(ESS) in Microgrids market include ., ABB, NEC, GE, Aquion Energy, Echelon, Raytheon, S&C Electric Co, Eaton Corporation, Sunverge Energy, Siemens, Toshiba, General Microgrids, Lockheed Martin Market Grid-Tied Type, Independent Type Market Remote Systems, Institution and Utility, Commercial and Industrial, Military

Segmental Analysis

The report has classified the global Energy Storage System(ESS) in Microgrids industry into segments including product type and application. Every segment is evaluated based on growth rate and share. Besides, the analysts have studied the potential regions that may prove rewarding for the Energy Storage System(ESS) in Microgrids manufcaturers in the coming years. The regional analysis includes reliable predictions on value and volume, thereby helping market players to gain deep insights into the overall Energy Storage System(ESS) in Microgrids industry.

Global Energy Storage System(ESS) in Microgrids Market Segment By Type:

Grid-Tied Type, Independent Type Market

Global Energy Storage System(ESS) in Microgrids Market Segment By Application:

, Remote Systems, Institution and Utility, Commercial and Industrial, Military

Competitive Landscape

It is important for every market participant to be familiar with the competitive scenario in the global Energy Storage System(ESS) in Microgrids industry. In order to fulfil the requirements, the industry analysts have evaluated the strategic activities of the competitors to help the key players strengthen their foothold in the market and increase their competitiveness.

Key questions answered in the report

What is the growth potential of the Energy Storage System(ESS) in Microgrids market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Energy Storage System(ESS) in Microgrids industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Energy Storage System(ESS) in Microgrids market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Energy Storage System(ESS) in Microgrids market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Energy Storage System(ESS) in Microgrids market?

TOC

1 Report Overview

1.1 Research Scope

1.2 Top Energy Storage System(ESS) in Microgrids Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue 1.3 Market Segment by Type

1.3.1 Global Energy Storage System(ESS) in Microgrids Market Size by Type: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026 (US$ Million)

1.3.2 Grid-Tied Type

1.3.3 Independent Type

1.4 Market Segment by Application

1.4.1 Global Energy Storage System(ESS) in Microgrids Consumption by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

1.4.2 Remote Systems

1.4.3 Institution and Utility

1.4.4 Commercial and Industrial

1.4.5 Military

1.6 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19): Energy Storage System(ESS) in Microgrids Industry Impact

1.6.1 How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Energy Storage System(ESS) in Microgrids Industry

1.6.1.1 Energy Storage System(ESS) in Microgrids Business Impact Assessment – Covid-19

1.6.1.2 Supply Chain Challenges

1.6.1.3 COVID-19’s Impact On Crude Oil and Refined Products

1.6.2 Market Trends and Energy Storage System(ESS) in Microgrids Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape

1.6.3 Measures / Proposal against Covid-19

1.6.3.1 Government Measures to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.6.3.2 Proposal for Energy Storage System(ESS) in Microgrids Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact 1.7 Study Objectives 1.8 Years Considered 2 Global Market Perspective

2.1 Global Energy Storage System(ESS) in Microgrids Production Capacity Analysis

2.1.1 Global Energy Storage System(ESS) in Microgrids Production Value (2015-2026)

2.1.2 Global Energy Storage System(ESS) in Microgrids Production (2015-2026)

2.1.3 Global Energy Storage System(ESS) in Microgrids Capacity (2015-2026)

2.1.4 Global Energy Storage System(ESS) in Microgrids Marketing Pricing and Trends

2.2 Global Energy Storage System(ESS) in Microgrids Market Size Growth Potential by Key Producing Regions

2.2.1 Global Energy Storage System(ESS) in Microgrids Market Size by Key Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2021 VS 2026

2.2.2 Global Energy Storage System(ESS) in Microgrids Market Share by Key Producing Regions: 2021 VS 2026 2.3 Industry Trends 2.3.1 Market Top Trends 2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Primary Interviews with Key Energy Storage System(ESS) in Microgrids Players: Views for Future 3 Market Share by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Top Manufacturers by Energy Storage System(ESS) in Microgrids Production Capacity

3.1.1 Global Top Manufacturers by Energy Storage System(ESS) in Microgrids Production Capacity (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Top Manufacturers by Energy Storage System(ESS) in Microgrids Production (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Energy Storage System(ESS) in Microgrids Production in 2019

3.2 Global Top Manufacturers by Energy Storage System(ESS) in Microgrids Revenue

3.2.1 Global Top Manufacturers by Energy Storage System(ESS) in Microgrids Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Top Manufacturers Market Share by Energy Storage System(ESS) in Microgrids Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Energy Storage System(ESS) in Microgrids Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.3 Global Top Manufacturers Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Energy Storage System(ESS) in Microgrids as of 2019)

3.4 Global Energy Storage System(ESS) in Microgrids Average Selling Price (ASP) by Manufacturers

3.5 Key Manufacturers Energy Storage System(ESS) in Microgrids Plants/Factories Distribution and Area Served

3.6 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Energy Storage System(ESS) in Microgrids Market

3.7 Key Manufacturers Energy Storage System(ESS) in Microgrids Product Offered

3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Estimate and Forecast by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Energy Storage System(ESS) in Microgrids Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Energy Storage System(ESS) in Microgrids Production Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Global Energy Storage System(ESS) in Microgrids Production Value Market Share by Type

4.1.4 Energy Storage System(ESS) in Microgrids Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Energy Storage System(ESS) in Microgrids Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Energy Storage System(ESS) in Microgrids Production Market Share Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Global Energy Storage System(ESS) in Microgrids Production Value Market Share Forecast by Type

4.2.4 Energy Storage System(ESS) in Microgrids Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.3 Global Energy Storage System(ESS) in Microgrids Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End 5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Energy Storage System(ESS) in Microgrids Consumption by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Energy Storage System(ESS) in Microgrids Consumption by Application (2021-2026) 6 Production by Regions: Market Fact & Figures

6.1 Global Energy Storage System(ESS) in Microgrids Production (History Data) by Regions (2015-2020)

6.2 Global Energy Storage System(ESS) in Microgrids Production Value (History Data) by Regions

6.3 North America

6.3.1 North America Energy Storage System(ESS) in Microgrids Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3.2 North America Energy Storage System(ESS) in Microgrids Production Value Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3.3 Key Players Market Share in North America

6.3.4 North America Energy Storage System(ESS) in Microgrids Import & Export (2015-2020)

6.4 Europe

6.4.1 Europe Energy Storage System(ESS) in Microgrids Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4.2 Europe Energy Storage System(ESS) in Microgrids Production Value Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4.3 Key Players Market Share in Europe

6.4.4 Europe Energy Storage System(ESS) in Microgrids Import & Export (2015-2020)

6.5 China

6.5.1 China Energy Storage System(ESS) in Microgrids Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5.2 China Energy Storage System(ESS) in Microgrids Production Value Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5.3 Key Players Market Share in China

6.5.4 China Energy Storage System(ESS) in Microgrids Import & Export (2015-2020)

6.6 Japan

6.6.1 Japan Energy Storage System(ESS) in Microgrids Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6.2 Japan Energy Storage System(ESS) in Microgrids Production Value Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6.3 Key Players Market Share in Japan

6.6.4 Japan Energy Storage System(ESS) in Microgrids Import & Export (2015-2020) 7 Energy Storage System(ESS) in Microgrids Consumption by Regions: Market Fact & Figures

7.1 Global Energy Storage System(ESS) in Microgrids Consumption (History Data) by Regions (2015-2020)

7.2 Global Top Energy Storage System(ESS) in Microgrids Consumers (regions/countries) Ranking and Share of Total Energy Storage System(ESS) in Microgrids Consumption in 2015 VS 2019 7.3 North America

7.3.1 North America Energy Storage System(ESS) in Microgrids Consumption by Type

7.3.2 North America Energy Storage System(ESS) in Microgrids Consumption by Application

7.3.3 North America Energy Storage System(ESS) in Microgrids Consumption by Countries

7.3.4 U.S.

7.3.5 Canada 7.4 Europe

7.4.1 Europe Energy Storage System(ESS) in Microgrids Consumption by Type

7.4.2 Europe Energy Storage System(ESS) in Microgrids Consumption by Application

7.4.3 Europe Energy Storage System(ESS) in Microgrids Consumption by Countries

7.4.4 Germany

7.4.5 France

7.4.6 U.K.

7.4.7 Italy

7.4.8 Russia 7.5 Asia Pacific

7.5.1 Asia Pacific Energy Storage System(ESS) in Microgrids Consumption by Type

7.5.2 Asia Pacific Energy Storage System(ESS) in Microgrids Consumption by Application

7.5.3 Asia Pacific Energy Storage System(ESS) in Microgrids Consumption by Regions

7.5.4 China

7.5.5 Japan

7.5.6 South Korea

7.5.7 India

7.5.8 Australia

7.5.9 Taiwan

7.5.10 Indonesia

7.5.11 Thailand

7.5.12 Malaysia

7.5.13 Philippines

7.5.14 Vietnam 7.6 Central & South America

7.6.1 Central & South America Energy Storage System(ESS) in Microgrids Consumption by Type

7.6.2 Central & South America Energy Storage System(ESS) in Microgrids Consumption by Application

7.6.3 Central & South America Energy Storage System(ESS) in Microgrids Consumption by Countries

7.6.4 Mexico

7.6.5 Brazil

7.6.6 Argentina 7.7 Middle East and Africa

7.7.1 Middle East and Africa Energy Storage System(ESS) in Microgrids Consumption by Type

7.7.2 Middle East and Africa Energy Storage System(ESS) in Microgrids Consumption by Application

7.7.3 Central & South America Energy Storage System(ESS) in Microgrids Consumption by Countries

7.7.4 Turkey

7.7.5 Saudi Arabia

7.7.6 U.A.E 8 Company Profiles

8.1 ABB

8.1.1 ABB Corporation Information

8.1.2 ABB Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.1.3 ABB Energy Storage System(ESS) in Microgrids Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.1.4 Energy Storage System(ESS) in Microgrids Products and Services

8.1.5 ABB SWOT Analysis

8.1.6 ABB Recent Developments

8.2 NEC

8.2.1 NEC Corporation Information

8.2.2 NEC Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.2.3 NEC Energy Storage System(ESS) in Microgrids Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.2.4 Energy Storage System(ESS) in Microgrids Products and Services

8.2.5 NEC SWOT Analysis

8.2.6 NEC Recent Developments

8.3 GE

8.3.1 GE Corporation Information

8.3.2 GE Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.3.3 GE Energy Storage System(ESS) in Microgrids Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.3.4 Energy Storage System(ESS) in Microgrids Products and Services

8.3.5 GE SWOT Analysis

8.3.6 GE Recent Developments

8.4 Aquion Energy

8.4.1 Aquion Energy Corporation Information

8.4.2 Aquion Energy Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.4.3 Aquion Energy Energy Storage System(ESS) in Microgrids Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.4.4 Energy Storage System(ESS) in Microgrids Products and Services

8.4.5 Aquion Energy SWOT Analysis

8.4.6 Aquion Energy Recent Developments

8.5 Echelon

8.5.1 Echelon Corporation Information

8.5.2 Echelon Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.5.3 Echelon Energy Storage System(ESS) in Microgrids Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.5.4 Energy Storage System(ESS) in Microgrids Products and Services

8.5.5 Echelon SWOT Analysis

8.5.6 Echelon Recent Developments

8.6 Raytheon

8.6.1 Raytheon Corporation Information

8.6.2 Raytheon Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.6.3 Raytheon Energy Storage System(ESS) in Microgrids Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.6.4 Energy Storage System(ESS) in Microgrids Products and Services

8.6.5 Raytheon SWOT Analysis

8.6.6 Raytheon Recent Developments

8.7 S&C Electric Co

8.7.1 S&C Electric Co Corporation Information

8.7.2 S&C Electric Co Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.7.3 S&C Electric Co Energy Storage System(ESS) in Microgrids Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.7.4 Energy Storage System(ESS) in Microgrids Products and Services

8.7.5 S&C Electric Co SWOT Analysis

8.7.6 S&C Electric Co Recent Developments

8.8 Eaton Corporation

8.8.1 Eaton Corporation Corporation Information

8.8.2 Eaton Corporation Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.8.3 Eaton Corporation Energy Storage System(ESS) in Microgrids Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.8.4 Energy Storage System(ESS) in Microgrids Products and Services

8.8.5 Eaton Corporation SWOT Analysis

8.8.6 Eaton Corporation Recent Developments

8.9 Sunverge Energy

8.9.1 Sunverge Energy Corporation Information

8.9.2 Sunverge Energy Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.9.3 Sunverge Energy Energy Storage System(ESS) in Microgrids Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.9.4 Energy Storage System(ESS) in Microgrids Products and Services

8.9.5 Sunverge Energy SWOT Analysis

8.9.6 Sunverge Energy Recent Developments

8.10 Siemens

8.10.1 Siemens Corporation Information

8.10.2 Siemens Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.10.3 Siemens Energy Storage System(ESS) in Microgrids Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.10.4 Energy Storage System(ESS) in Microgrids Products and Services

8.10.5 Siemens SWOT Analysis

8.10.6 Siemens Recent Developments

8.11 Toshiba

8.11.1 Toshiba Corporation Information

8.11.2 Toshiba Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.11.3 Toshiba Energy Storage System(ESS) in Microgrids Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.11.4 Energy Storage System(ESS) in Microgrids Products and Services

8.11.5 Toshiba SWOT Analysis

8.11.6 Toshiba Recent Developments

8.12 General Microgrids

8.12.1 General Microgrids Corporation Information

8.12.2 General Microgrids Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.12.3 General Microgrids Energy Storage System(ESS) in Microgrids Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.12.4 Energy Storage System(ESS) in Microgrids Products and Services

8.12.5 General Microgrids SWOT Analysis

8.12.6 General Microgrids Recent Developments

8.13 Lockheed Martin

8.13.1 Lockheed Martin Corporation Information

8.13.2 Lockheed Martin Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.13.3 Lockheed Martin Energy Storage System(ESS) in Microgrids Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.13.4 Energy Storage System(ESS) in Microgrids Products and Services

8.13.5 Lockheed Martin SWOT Analysis

8.13.6 Lockheed Martin Recent Developments 9 Energy Storage System(ESS) in Microgrids Production Side by Producing Regions (Countries)

9.1 Global Energy Storage System(ESS) in Microgrids Production Value Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

9.2 Energy Storage System(ESS) in Microgrids Production Forecast by Regions

9.3 Key Energy Storage System(ESS) in Microgrids Producing Regions Forecast

9.3.1 North America

9.3.2 Europe

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan 10 Energy Storage System(ESS) in Microgrids Consumption Forecast by Top Consumers (Regions/Countries)

10.1 Global Energy Storage System(ESS) in Microgrids Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.2 North America Market Consumption YoY Growth Forecast

10.2.1 North America Energy Storage System(ESS) in Microgrids Consumption YoY Growth (2021-2026)

10.2.2 North America Energy Storage System(ESS) in Microgrids Consumption Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

10.3 Europe Market Consumption YoY Growth Forecast

10.3.1 Europe Energy Storage System(ESS) in Microgrids Consumption YoY Growth (2021-2026)

10.3.2 Europe Energy Storage System(ESS) in Microgrids Consumption Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

10.4 Asia Pacific Market Consumption YoY Growth Forecast

10.4.1 Asia Pacific Energy Storage System(ESS) in Microgrids Consumption YoY Growth (2021-2026)

10.4.1 Asia Pacific Energy Storage System(ESS) in Microgrids Consumption Forecast by Regions (2021-2026)

10.5 Latin America Market Consumption YoY Growth Forecast

10.5.1 Latin America Energy Storage System(ESS) in Microgrids Consumption YoY Growth (2021-2026)

10.5.2 Latin America Energy Storage System(ESS) in Microgrids Consumption Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

10.6 Middle East and Africa Market Consumption YoY Growth Forecast

10.6.1 Middle East and Africa Energy Storage System(ESS) in Microgrids Consumption YoY Growth (2021-2026)

10.6.2 Middle East and Africa Energy Storage System(ESS) in Microgrids Consumption Forecast by Country (2021-2026) 11 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

11.1 Value Chain Analysis

11.2 Sales Channels Analysis

11.2.1 Energy Storage System(ESS) in Microgrids Sales Channels

11.2.2 Energy Storage System(ESS) in Microgrids Distributors

11.3 Energy Storage System(ESS) in Microgrids Customers 12 Opportunities & Challenges, Threat and Affecting Factors

12.1 Market Opportunities

12.2 Market Challenges

12.3 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 13 Key Findings 14 Appendix 14.1 Research Methodology 14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach 14.1.2 Data Source 14.2 Author Details 14.3 Disclaimer

