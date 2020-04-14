ETO Sterilization Equipment Market 2020: Latest Trends, Global Demand, Industry Growth, In-depth Analysis and Opportunities till 2025
The global ETO Sterilization Equipment market size was 43 million US$ and it is expected to reach 55 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 3.1% during 2018-2025.This report studies the global ETO Sterilization Equipment market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity. This research report categorizes the global ETO Sterilization Equipment market by companies, region, type and end-use industry.
Ethylene oxide (also known as EO or EtO) processing is widely used for the sterilization of healthcare devices and instruments. The process involves exposing products to ethylene oxide gas under vacuum in a sealed chamber.
In the coming years there is an increasing demand for EO sterilization in the regions of ASEAN that is expected to drive the market for more advanced EO sterilization. Increasing of medical fields expenditures, more-intense competition, launches in introducing new products, increasing of spending on health industry, retrofitting and renovation of old technology, increasing adoption of EO sterilization will drive growth in Asia markets.
Although the market competition of EO sterilization is fierce globally, there are many enterprises can obtain considerable profit form the manufacturing and marketing of EO sterilization and that is the reason that we believe there will also be enterprises enter this market. But it is suggested that enterprises those have plans to enter this industry have careful analysis of this market and the advantages or disadvantages of themselves.
This report focuses on the global top players, covered
Steris
Aurum Medicare Pte Ltd
Aurum Healthcare Sdn Bhd
Siam Steri Services
Sina Sterilgamma
Microtrol Sterilization Services
Contract Sterilization Services Pte Ltd
Steri-Care
Sterile Services Singapore
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Medical Consumable
Medical Equipment
Market segment by Application, split into
Injection Molding
Printing
Assembly Syringes and Needles
Blister Packing
Ethylene Oxide Sterilization
The study objectives of this report are:
To study and forecast the market size of ETO Sterilization Equipment in global market.
To analyze the global key players, SWOT analysis, value and global market share for top players.
To define, describe and forecast the market by type, end use and region.
To analyze and compare the market status and forecast between China and major regions, namely, United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Rest of World.
To analyze the global key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.
To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.
To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.
To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of ETO Sterilization Equipment are as follows:
History Year: 2013-2017
Base Year: 2017
Estimated Year: 2018
Forecast Year 2018 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Key Stakeholders
ETO Sterilization Equipment Manufacturers
ETO Sterilization Equipment Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers
ETO Sterilization Equipment Subcomponent Manufacturers
Industry Association
Downstream Vendors
Available Customizations
With the given market data, QYResearch offers customizations according to the company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:
Regional and country-level analysis of the ETO Sterilization Equipment market, by end-use.
Detailed analysis and profiles of additional market players.
