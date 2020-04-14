Food Safety Testing Market Investment in Innovative Services Augurs Well in Impacts of COVID-19 with Eurofins Scientific, Intertek Group plc, Bureau Veritas

Market Industry Reports (MIR) has published a new report titled “Food Safety Testing Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2019–2030.” According to the report, the global food safety testing market is estimated to be over US$ 17.0 Bn by 2019. The market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 7.2% from 2019 to 2030.

The consistent growth of the food safety testing market can be attributed to several factors, which have led to its wide-scale adoption. Rising incidences of foodborne disorders and stringent food safety regulations are anticipated to further contribute to this substantial market growth between 2019 and 2030. However, the lack of food control infrastructure in developing countries is one of the major factors hampering market growth globally. To obtain better insights regarding the market scenario, prominent players are increasingly focusing on collaborations and acquisitions. For instance, In January 2020, Neogen Corporation acquired Productos Quimicos Magiar (Magiar), which has networks in Argentina and Uruguay, to expand its presence in South America.

The Prominent Players In The Food Safety Testing Market:

SGS SA, Eurofins Scientific, Intertek Group plc, Bureau Veritas, ALS Limited, TÜV NORD GROUP, NEOGEN CORPORATION, Mérieux NutriSciences, AsureQuality, and FoodChain ID, among others.

Segmentation:

Food Safety Testing Market by Target Tested:

Pathogens

Pesticides

GMOs

Mycotoxin

Allergens

Food Safety Testing Market by Technology:

Traditional

Rapid

Food Safety Testing Market by Food Tested:

Meat

Poultry

Seafood

Dairy

Processed Foods

Fruits & Vegetables

Some Point From Table of Content –

9.Global Food Safety Testing Market – Analysis & Forecast, By Region

North America Food Safety Testing Market North America Food Safety Testing Market, By Country US Canada North America Food Safety Testing Market Analysis & Forecast, By Target Tested North America Food Safety Testing Market Analysis & Forecast, By Technology North America Food Safety Testing Market Analysis & Forecast, By Food Tested Europe Food Safety Testing Market Europe Food Safety Testing Market, By Country/Region Germany UK France Rest of Europe (ROE) Europe Food Safety Testing Market Analysis & Forecast, By Target Tested Europe Food Safety Testing Market Analysis & Forecast, By Technology Europe Food Safety Testing Market Analysis & Forecast, By Food Tested Asia Pacific Food Safety Testing Market Asia Pacific Food Safety Testing Market, By Country/Region China Japan India Rest of Asia Pacific (RoAPAC) Asia Pacific Food Safety Testing Market Analysis & Forecast, By Target Tested Asia Pacific Food Safety Testing Market Analysis & Forecast, By Technology Asia Pacific Food Safety Testing Market Analysis & Forecast, By Food Tested Rest of the World (ROW) Food Safety Testing Market Rest of the World Food Safety Testing Market, By Country/ Region Latin America Middle East & Africa Rest of the World Food Safety Testing Market Analysis & Forecast, By Target Tested Rest of the World Food Safety Testing Market Analysis & Forecast, By Technology Rest of the World Food Safety Testing Market Analysis & Forecast, By Food Tested

The Research Provides Answers To The Following Key Questions:

What is the estimated growth rate of the Food Safety Testing Market for the forecast period 2019 – 2030? What will be the market share and size of the industry during the estimated period?

What are prime factors expected to drive the Food Safety Testing Market industry for the estimated period?

What are the major market leaders and what has been their winning strategy for success so far?

What are the significant trends shaping the growth prospects of the Food Safety Testing Market?

What are the key challenges expected to restrict the progress of the industry for the forecast period, 2019 – 2030?

What the opportunities product owners can bank on to generate high profits?

In the End, According to the WHO, death of approximately 125,000 children was caused due to the consumption of unsafe food whereas the Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (CDCP) reported that one out of ten individuals falls sick due to foodborne illnesses every year. The prevalence of this is mainly seen among children under the age of 5 years. Therefore, to avoid deaths due to foodborne illnesses, food safety testing procedures have witnessed a significant surge in recent times.

