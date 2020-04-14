Global ADME-Tox Screening Systems Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the ADME-Tox Screening Systems market.

ADME-Tox screening is system is an integrated workstation for describing of the absorption, distribution, metabolism, and excretion properties of drug molecules. ADME-Tox screening system includes biochemical assay tester which measures the physicochemical properties of a drug molecule. This system also supports the permeability assays testing which measures the drug affinity toward metabolic enzyme. ADME-Tox screening system is enabled with highly integrated software which has an inbuilt protocol for the sample testing. The protocol feed in the software can be edited as per the customized need of sample testing. ADME-Tox screening system is connected to the multi-mode reader which allows runs the wide range of protocol on primary and secondary screen. This system provide accurate toxicity test for the drug development and biopharmaceutical production.

The increasing focus of drug manufacturer to reduce the development cost of drug with least toxicological issue is the major factor driving the growth of ADME-Tox screening system market. Beside the ADME-Toxicological testing increases the potential of drug which increases the efficiency of the drug to target the desired tissue. Moreover, increasing demand for specialized drug due to rising prevalence of various chronic diseases will also upsurge the growth of AME-Tox screening system market. High installation and maintenance cost of this system will hamper the growth of this market. Additionally, lack of skilled professional to operate this system will also responsible for the sluggish growth of this market.

North America is expected to dominate the ADME-Tox screening system market due to the presence of a large number of biopharmaceutical companies in this region. Europe and Asia-Pacific will follow the North America for the ADME-Tox screening system market. In Asia-Pacific India and China are expected to be fastest growing market over the forecast period owing increased focus of leading biopharmaceutical manufacturer to expand their subsidiaries in these countries. Â

The following manufacturers are covered:

Hudson Robotics

Agilent Tsechnologies

ADMEcell

BioreclamationIVT

Beckman Counter

Cerep

…

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Instruments

Assay system

Software

Segment by Application

Discovery and Development

Biopharmaceutical Production

Drug Screening

Tissue Engineering

Others

