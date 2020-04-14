Global Aerospace Lubricants Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Aerospace Lubricants market.

Aerospace lubricants are used to reduce the friction between the components of aerospace that are in direct contact in order to prevent wear and tear. Other purposes of aerospace lubricants include cooling of parts, providing anti-corrosion and rust-free properties, sealing in the gaps, etc. Lubricants are responsible for the smooth running of parts and components, which further results in better fuel economy and engine efficiency. Aerospace lubricants are prepared to withstand extreme pressure and temperature. These lubricants are used in various aerospace parts, such as auxiliary drive spine shaft, fan motor, control valves, bearings, seals, liquid fuelled turbines, reduction gears and wing flap actuators, among others. Aerospace lubricants are also used in space suits to seal the valves and connectors of the oxygen breathing system. Deep space flights use a special type of aerospace lubricant, which demands high reliability and long duration of lubrication for critical parts in order to operate smoothly without creating any disturbances during the exposure to high temperature or vacuum.

The demand to improve fuel economy and better efficiency with the fulfilment of fuel emission norms is driving the growth of the global aerospace lubricants market. The growing air passenger traffic due to reduced airfares has led to an increase in the number of aircrafts, which resulted in the development of the aerospace lubricant market to a significant extent. In spacecraft or rockets, with the usage of high-quality aerospace lubricant, the maintenance requirement is reduced which seems to be very helpful when long life is critical for the success of the mission. Hence, the global demand for quality-based aerospace lubricants is rising at a good pace.

Asia Pacific was the most important end user in the past few years. Middle East & Africa [MEA] is witnessing amazing development owing to suburbanization, and financial improvement. It has resulted in improved usages of the aircrafts. Increasing vacation industry and service industry in the Qatar, Oman, UAE and Saudi Arabia are triggering the progress of the industry.

The global Aerospace Lubricants market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Aerospace Lubricants volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Aerospace Lubricants market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Castrol

Shell

Quaker Chemical Corporation

Fuchs Group

British Petroleum

Petrobras

Chevron Corporation

Exxon Mobil

DuPont

Sinopec

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Gas Turbine Oil

Piston Engine Oil

Grease

Others

Segment by Application

Civil Aviation

Defense

Space

