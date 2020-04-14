Global Alunite Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Alunite market.

Alunite is available widespread in rock-forming sulfate mineral that occupies pockets or seams in volcanic rocks such as rhyolites, trachytes, and andesites, where it is formed gradually through a chemical reaction with escaping sulfurous vapor from molten lava. The uses of Alunite has been for a long time. It was used as a source of potash (during World War I) and as a source of alumina (during World War II) to be utilized for various purposes. In Europe, it was used extensively to make potash alum, which is use for treatment of water, aftershave treatment and has little kitchen use. For these purposes, it has been mined since the 15th century. Its derivatives have an extensive use in various industries, which makes alunite a lucrative market, and over the forecast period, it will exhibit a substantial market share.

Alum has several household and industrial uses. Researchers have been able to introduce the derivatives of alum for various purposes.Â Â Potassium alum one of the derivatives of alunite is use in various purposes. In day-to-day life purposes such as purification of drinking water has been possible with the use of potassium alum from a very long time. In many places even now potassium alum is preferred to treat water instead of water purifiers and filters. In pharmaceuticals, alunite derivatives have a significant in developing a chemical named flocculation, which is used in the manufacturing of styptic pencil. This pencil can stop bleeding when applied to minor cuts; alunite is also used in making adjuvant for the vaccine ( a chemical that enhances the immune response). In FMCG and consumable items, alunite is use as a key ingredient in the manufacturing of deodorant, and as a pickling agent to help keep pickles crisp. The property of alunite has also made it essential raw material in the manufacturing of flame retardant. In cosmetic industry, alunite has found its involvement as an ingredient in the manufacturing of some depilatory (hair removal) waxes, skin whitener and as an ingredient in some brands of toothpaste. Owing to its versatile usage and no breakthrough in inventing something, which can replace alunite, the demand of alunite is expected to grow from a wide range of industries where it has it uses will drive the alunite market.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Sunminerals

Pacer Corporation

Imerys Ceramics

Alunite Pretoria

Baslini

Det-Al Aluminium

Lincoln

…

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Natroalunite

Potassium Alunite

Segment by Application

Chemical & Material

Agriculture Industry

Food

