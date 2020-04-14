Global Architectural Engineering and Construction Market 2020 Size, Forthcoming Developments, Business Opportunities, Market Upside and Future Investments 2024

The Global Architectural Engineering and Construction Market Report is deep study of the present market dynamics. The global Architectural Engineering and Construction market gives detailed analysis about all the important aspects related to the market. Deep insights about the Architectural Engineering and Construction market are offered by global Architectural Engineering and Construction market report and it covers all the vital aspects. It consists of the detailed study of current market trends along with the past statistics. The past years are considered as reference to get the predicted data for the forecasted period. Demand and supply, market shares, revenue growth patterns and market trends are some of the vital factors that are included in almost all types of market reports. It is very important for the vendors to provide customers with new and improved product/ services in order to gain their loyalty. The up-to-date, complete product knowledge, end users, industry growth will drive the profitability and revenue. This Architectural Engineering and Construction industry report studies the current state of the market to analyze the future opportunities and risks. Moreover, the report provides historical information with future forecast over the forecast period. Various important factors such as market trends, revenue growth patterns market shares and demand and supply are included in almost all the market research report for every industry. Some of the important aspects analyzed in the report include market share, production, key regions, revenue rate as well as key players.

PESTEL analysis and SWOT analysis are the techniques that are used in the study of the global Architectural Engineering and Construction market. SWOT analysis includes the study of Threats, weaknesses, strengths and opportunities that the Architectural Engineering and Construction market. Whereas PESTEL analysis is the study concerning Economic, Technological, legal, political, social, environmental matters. For the analysis of market on the terms of research strategies, these techniques are helpful. It is very important for the vendors to provide customers with new and improved product/ services in order to gain their loyalty. Architectural Engineering and Construction market report studies the current state of the market to analyze the future opportunities and risks. Architectural Engineering and Construction industry report provides a 360-degree global market state.

Access the PDF sample of the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/3400670

AEC solutions include both software and services used for the construction of large and complex residential, industrial, and commercial buildings. The solution includes features such as designing, building, operations, and management. The end-users of AEC solutions include architects, engineers, and contractors. The adoption of AEC solutions is increasing because they help to reduce the capital and time spent on the construction of buildings. Also, factors such as government mandates and support to use AEC solutions in construction projects are driving the global AEC market.

According to this study, over the next five years the Architectural Engineering and Construction market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2024, from US$ xx million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Architectural Engineering and Construction business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Architectural Engineering and Construction market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

This study considers the Architectural Engineering and Construction value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.7.

Designing

Building

Operations

Management

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.8.

Road

Rail

Port

Airport

Pipeline

Power

Other

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Autodesk

AVEVA

Bentley Systems

Nemetschek

Trimble

4M

CYPE Ingenieros

Dassault Systemes

Innovaya

Integrated Environmental Solutions

Newforma

Virtual Build Technologies

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Architectural Engineering and Construction market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Architectural Engineering and Construction market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Architectural Engineering and Construction players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Architectural Engineering and Construction with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Architectural Engineering and Construction submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Browse the full report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/global-architectural-engineering-and-construction-market-growth-status-and-outlook-2019-2024

Table of Contents

2019-2024 Global Architectural Engineering and Construction Market Report (Status and Outlook)

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Economic Indicators

1.6 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Architectural Engineering and Construction Market Size 2014-2024

2.1.2 Architectural Engineering and Construction Market Size CAGR by Region

2.2 Architectural Engineering and Construction Segment by Type

2.2.1 Designing

2.2.2 Designing

2.2.3 Operations

2.2.4 Management

2.3 Architectural Engineering and Construction Market Size by Type

2.3.1 Global Architectural Engineering and Construction Market Size Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

2.3.2 Global Architectural Engineering and Construction Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2019)

2.4 Architectural Engineering and Construction Segment by Application

2.4.1 Road

2.4.2 Rail

2.4.3 Port

2.4.4 Airport

2.4.5 Pipeline

2.4.6 Power

2.4.7 Other

2.5 Architectural Engineering and Construction Market Size by Application

2.5.1 Global Architectural Engineering and Construction Market Size Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

2.5.2 Global Architectural Engineering and Construction Market Size Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)

3 Global Architectural Engineering and Construction by Players

3.1 Global Architectural Engineering and Construction Market Size Market Share by Players

3.1.1 Global Architectural Engineering and Construction Market Size by Players (2017-2019)

3.1.2 Global Architectural Engineering and Construction Market Size Market Share by Players (2017-2019)

3.2 Global Architectural Engineering and Construction Key Players Head office and Products Offered

3.3 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.3.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.3.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2017-2019)

3.4 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

4 Architectural Engineering and Construction by Regions

4.1 Architectural Engineering and Construction Market Size by Regions

4.2 Americas Architectural Engineering and Construction Market Size Growth

4.3 APAC Architectural Engineering and Construction Market Size Growth

4.4 Europe Architectural Engineering and Construction Market Size Growth

4.5 Middle East & Africa Architectural Engineering and Construction Market Size Growth

5 Americas

5.1 Americas Architectural Engineering and Construction Market Size by Countries

5.2 Americas Architectural Engineering and Construction Market Size by Type

5.3 Americas Architectural Engineering and Construction Market Size by Application

5.4 United States

5.5 Canada

5.6 Mexico

5.7 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries

6 APAC

6.1 APAC Architectural Engineering and Construction Market Size by Countries

6.2 APAC Architectural Engineering and Construction Market Size by Type

6.3 APAC Architectural Engineering and Construction Market Size by Application

6.4 China

6.5 Japan

6.6 Korea

6.7 Southeast Asia

6.8 India

6.9 Australia

6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Countries

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Architectural Engineering and Construction by Countries

7.2 Europe Architectural Engineering and Construction Market Size by Type

7.3 Europe Architectural Engineering and Construction Market Size by Application

7.4 Germany

7.5 France

7.6 UK

7.7 Italy

7.8 Russia

7.9 Spain

7.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries

8 Middle East & Africa

8.1 Middle East & Africa Architectural Engineering and Construction by Countries

8.2 Middle East & Africa Architectural Engineering and Construction Market Size by Type

8.3 Middle East & Africa Architectural Engineering and Construction Market Size by Application

8.4 Egypt

8.5 South Africa

8.6 Israel

8.7 Turkey

8.8 GCC Countries

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

9.1 Market Drivers and Impact

9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions

9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries

9.2 Market Challenges and Impact

9.3 Market Trends

10 Global Architectural Engineering and Construction Market Forecast

10.1 Global Architectural Engineering and Construction Market Size Forecast (2019-2024)

10.2 Global Architectural Engineering and Construction Forecast by Regions

10.2.1 Global Architectural Engineering and Construction Forecast by Regions (2019-2024)

10.2.2 Americas Market Forecast

10.2.3 APAC Market Forecast

10.2.4 Europe Market Forecast

10.2.5 Middle East & Africa Market Forecast

10.3 Americas Forecast by Countries

10.3.1 United States Market Forecast

10.3.2 Canada Market Forecast

10.3.3 Mexico Market Forecast

10.3.4 Brazil Market Forecast

10.4 APAC Forecast by Countries

10.4.1 China Market Forecast

10.4.2 Japan Market Forecast

10.4.3 Korea Market Forecast

10.4.4 Southeast Asia Market Forecast

10.4.5 India Market Forecast

10.4.6 Australia Market Forecast

10.5 Europe Forecast by Countries

10.5.1 Germany Market Forecast

10.5.2 France Market Forecast

10.5.3 UK Market Forecast

10.5.4 Italy Market Forecast

10.5.5 Russia Market Forecast

10.5.6 Spain Market Forecast

10.6 Middle East & Africa Forecast by Countries

10.6.1 Egypt Market Forecast

10.6.2 South Africa Market Forecast

10.6.3 Israel Market Forecast

10.6.4 Turkey Market Forecast

10.6.5 GCC Countries Market Forecast

10.7 Global Architectural Engineering and Construction Forecast by Type

10.8 Global Architectural Engineering and Construction Forecast by Application

11 Key Players Analysis

11.1 Autodesk

11.1.1 Company Details

11.1.2 Architectural Engineering and Construction Product Offered

11.1.3 Autodesk Architectural Engineering and Construction Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.1.4 Main Business Overview

11.1.5 Autodesk News

11.2 AVEVA

11.2.1 Company Details

11.2.2 Architectural Engineering and Construction Product Offered

11.2.3 AVEVA Architectural Engineering and Construction Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.2.4 Main Business Overview

11.2.5 AVEVA News

11.3 Bentley Systems

11.3.1 Company Details

11.3.2 Architectural Engineering and Construction Product Offered

11.3.3 Bentley Systems Architectural Engineering and Construction Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.3.4 Main Business Overview

11.3.5 Bentley Systems News

11.4 Nemetschek

11.4.1 Company Details

11.4.2 Architectural Engineering and Construction Product Offered

11.4.3 Nemetschek Architectural Engineering and Construction Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.4.4 Main Business Overview

11.4.5 Nemetschek News

11.5 Trimble

11.5.1 Company Details

11.5.2 Architectural Engineering and Construction Product Offered

11.5.3 Trimble Architectural Engineering and Construction Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.5.4 Main Business Overview

11.5.5 Trimble News

11.6 4M

11.6.1 Company Details

11.6.2 Architectural Engineering and Construction Product Offered

11.6.3 4M Architectural Engineering and Construction Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.6.4 Main Business Overview

11.6.5 4M News

11.7 CYPE Ingenieros

11.7.1 Company Details

11.7.2 Architectural Engineering and Construction Product Offered

11.7.3 CYPE Ingenieros Architectural Engineering and Construction Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.7.4 Main Business Overview

11.7.5 CYPE Ingenieros News

11.8 Dassault Systemes

11.8.1 Company Details

11.8.2 Architectural Engineering and Construction Product Offered

11.8.3 Dassault Systemes Architectural Engineering and Construction Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.8.4 Main Business Overview

11.8.5 Dassault Systemes News

11.9 Innovaya

11.9.1 Company Details

11.9.2 Architectural Engineering and Construction Product Offered

11.9.3 Innovaya Architectural Engineering and Construction Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.9.4 Main Business Overview

11.9.5 Innovaya News

11.10 Integrated Environmental Solutions

11.10.1 Company Details

11.10.2 Architectural Engineering and Construction Product Offered

11.10.3 Integrated Environmental Solutions Architectural Engineering and Construction Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.10.4 Main Business Overview

11.10.5 Integrated Environmental Solutions News

11.11 Newforma

11.12 Virtual Build Technologies

12 Research Findings and Conclusion

Direct purchase the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contact/purchase-single-user/3400670

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

Contact Us:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager – Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas – 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: +1 (972)-362-8199; +91 895 659 5155