Global Artificial Quartz Stone Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Artificial Quartz Stone is made from either a natural slab that has been polished or engineered quartz composite. Quartz is one of the hardest natural materials on earth and has an appearance similar to granite. It is comprised of silicon dioxide. Pure, natural quartz slabs are very expensive and are therefore quite uncommon as countertops. The engineered type is made of 93 to 97 percent ground quartz combined with resins, binders and pigments. This combination is poured into molds and allowed to harden, then finished into the shape and style desired. This type of counter is much more affordable and common than the natural slab. The Artificial Quartz Stone is used for kitchen and bathroom counters, no matter in personal home or commercial establishments or other industries.

The technical barriers of Artificial Quartz Stone are not high. And the manufacturing bases relative scattered; some of the key players in this market including COSENTINO, Caesarstone, Hanwha L&C, Compac, and others.

In the past few years, due to the increase in the prices of major raw materials, it is expected that the price of engineering quartz stone raw materials will keep rising in the short term. With the strong demand for engineering quartz stones downstream, it is expected that the price of engineering quartz stones will continue to rise in the coming years. However, the increase in energy, transport costs, and employee wages will play an important role in promoting the cost of quartz stone.

There are companies adding new capacities and aims at the cost and quality leadership which shall improve profitability. As the same time, companies are focusing on technological innovation, equipment upgrades, and process improvements, to reduce costs and improve quality. The oversupply of Artificial Quartz Stone in the market has had a negative impact but has been countered by the magnitude of the increase in demand, resulting in uncertainty in the Artificial Quartz Stone market.

This report focuses on Artificial Quartz Stone volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Artificial Quartz Stone market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Dupont

Cambria

Caesarstone

COSENTINO

LG Hausys

Compac

Quartz Master

Hanwha L&C

Vicostone

Santa Margherita

Zhongxun

SEIEFFE

Staron

Technistone

Quarella

Bitto(Dongguan)

Polystone

Ordan

OVERLAND

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Quartz Surface

Quartz Tile

Others

Segment by Application

Residential Quartz

Commercial Quartz

