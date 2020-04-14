Global Asset Tracking and Inventory Management Solutions Market 2020 OVERVIEW, REVENUE ANALYSIS AND KEY TRENDS | JDA Software, Lowry Solutions, Oracle, SAP, Microsoft
This Asset Tracking and Inventory Management Solutions report has wide-ranging and comprehensive market insights that are based on business intelligence. Competitive analysis is the major aspect of any market research report and by understanding this, many points are covered here including strategic profiling of key players in the market, analyze their core competencies, and draw a competitive landscape for the market. This Asset Tracking and Inventory Management Solutions report intensely analyses the potential of the market with respect to current scenario and future prospects by considering several industry aspects. To succeed in this competitive market place, Asset Tracking and Inventory Management Solutions market research report plays a very important role by offering important and consequential market insights for your business.
The Global Asset Tracking and Inventory Management Solutions Market is expected to reach USD 31.9 billion by 2025 from USD 11.8 billion in 2017 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 12.7 % in the forecast period of 2018 to 2025.
Most prominent players of Global Asset Tracking and Inventory Management Solutions Market are Honeywell, Datalogic, Epicor Software, Stanley Black & Decker, Inc., Windward Software, JDA Software, Lowry Solutions, Oracle, SAP, Microsoft, Chekhra Business Solutions Pvt Ltd, EMS Barcode Solutions, LLC, RedBeam, Inc., Zebra Technologies, Wasp Barcode Technologies, Ubisense, Wisetrack, Trimble Inc., GigaTrak, Tenna, TVL Inc., Jolly Technologies Inc, Brilliant Info Systems Pvt. Ltd, ASAP Systems – Cloud/On-Premises Inventory System & Asset Tracking Solutions and others.
Which factors does this Asset Tracking and Inventory Management Solutions Market report include?
This Asset Tracking and Inventory Management Solutions report includes a historic data and analysis of the key industry, six year forecast of the market and emerging trends, An assessment of the competitive landscape and market shares for major companies and much more
Market Segmentation
By Component (Hardware, Software, Services ),
By Industry (Retail, BFSI, IT& Telecom, Healthcare, Hospitality, Transportation, Logistics, Chemical, Energy & Utilities, Oil & Gas, Manufacturing, Education, Government, Others),
By Application (IT Asset Tracking, Equipment Tracking, Facility Management, Tool Tracking, Funding Management, Mandate Compliance, Warehouse Management, Others),
By Geographical Segments (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)
Some of the Comprehensive Report Insights
To gain information about the top players in this industry, their product portfolios, and their key strategies
Key parameters which are driving this market and restraining its growth
Comprehensive quantitative analysis of the industry is provided for the Forecast period to assist stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing market opportunities
What all challenges manufacturers will face as well as new opportunities and threats faced by them
Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin commercial interest with respect to products, segmentation and industry verticals
Key developments and product launches in the market
Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth
Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by your competitors and leading organizations
Profiles of International Players: Here, players are evaluated on the basis of their gross margin, price, sales, revenue, business, products, and other company details.
Competitive Analysis: The global asset tracking and inventory management solutions market is fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market in order to sustain in long run. The report includes market shares of asset tracking and inventory management solutions market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.
