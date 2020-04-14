Global Asthma Management Products Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Asthma Management Products market.

Asthma is a chronic disease, which cannot be cured only appropriate management is possible to control the disease. Asthma targets airways of the lungs causing it to inflame, swallow and tightens the airway of the lungs, causing respiratory tract infection and causing symptoms such as coughing, shortness of breath, tightness, and wheezing. The symptoms of the asthma are related to physical activity, even healthy people suffer from asthma symptoms during vigorous exercise. This type of asthma is called exercise-induced bronchoconstriction (EIB).Â This type of asthma is controlled and the symptoms are kept under control by developing a management plan by a physician. People with family history of asthma are more prone to this illness and develop allergies frequently. This type of asthma is called allergic asthma. The allergies/asthma due to toxic fumes, gases, dust during the occupation/work in known as occupational asthma. Childhood asthma effects millions of children and is developed in mainly during first five years of life.

Asthma is diagnosed by looking after patient medical history and performing breathing tests, this test helps to measure the amount of air the lungs can hold and examines asthma severity. The medication to manage asthma symptoms are taken daily and contains inhaled corticosteroids such as ciclesonide, budesonide, flunisolide and others. Short acting beta agonist are prescribed for quick relief.Â The inhaler contains beta blockers and inhaled corticosteroid. Leukotriene modifiers are prescribed for asthma as oral medication. The people suffering from symptoms suffer from respiratory infections such as influenza and pneumonia.

Increasing incidence of respiratory diseases, demand for cost effective medication, as the cost for asthma medication is very high in U.S market. New drug development and approvals, uptake of novel biologic agents, strong brand loyalty, no replacement of inhaler devices, the rise in geriatric population, rise in initiatives implemented by the government and other non-government organizations.

The global Asthma Management Products market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Asthma Management Products volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Asthma Management Products market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

AstraZeneca

Boehringer Ingelheim

F. Hoffmann-La Roche

GE Healthcare

Merck

Baxter

GlaxoSmithKline

Sanofi-Aventis

Novartis

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Corticosteroids

Bronchodilators

Others

Segment by Application

Hospital Pharmacy

Retail Pharmacy

Drug Stores

Online Pharmacy

