Global Chassis Module Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Modern electronic control systems and chassis module make a major contribution towards enhancing comfort and increasing safety in the vehicle. Automotive electronics are electronic systems used in road vehicles, such as engine management, ignition, radio, carputers, telematics, in-car entertainment systems and others. The automotive chassis module provides the required strength to support a vehicles components and the payload placed upon it. The suspension system contains the shock absorbers, springs, and other components that allow the vehicle to pass over uneven terrain without facing an excessive amount of shock due to the passengers or cargo. The steering mechanism is a significant portion of the chassis, as it provides the driver with a means to control the direction of travel. The tires grip the road surface to provide a good control that enables the vehicle to accelerate, brake, and make turns without skidding. Chassis module working along with with the suspension, the tires absorb most of the shocks caused by road irregularities. The body of the vehicle contains the mechanical components and passenger compartment. It is produced of relatively light sheet metal or composite plastics. The components which make the chassis are held together in proper relation to each other by the frame.

The various factors that can drive the chassis module systems market are.Â Since the market as well as governments are pushing the automobile manufacturers to improve power efficiency;Â many manufacturers are evaluating all the opportunities in the engine system to reduce fuel loss.Â The customization and tailor made solutions available in the form of chassis module are also contributing to the market.Â Timely and reliable statements, durability and handling, help to shorten development time and cutting costs.Â Since the market, as well as governments, are pushing the automobile manufacturers to improve efficiency and integration;Â many manufacturers are evaluating all the opportunities in the engine system to reduce fuel loss.Â One of the prominent trends in the global chassis module market is various OEMs (Own Equipment Manufacturers) in developing chassis module.

This report focuses on Chassis Module volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Chassis Module market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Bertrandt

Ixia

Benteler Automotive

…

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Steel

Aluminium

Fibre

Segment by Application

Cars

Light Commercial Vehicles

Intermediate Commercial Vehicles

Heavy Commercial Vehicles

Off-Road Vehicles

Construction Equipment

Defense Vehicles

Farm Tractors

