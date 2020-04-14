Global Chelated Selenium Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Chelated Selenium market.

Several minerals are important for human health. Without these minerals, it is very difficult for body to build bones, generate a new blood cells, and to maintain a proper function of immune system. According to an independent study, most of the American population do not get sufficient amount of minerals in their daily diet. Therefore, they are preferring for chelated minerals to make sure that body has sufficient nutrients to function appropriately. When consumers searching for multivitamins they mainly look for dietary supplements that contain chelated minerals. Chelated minerals are essential for aging population owing to decrease in their stomach acid strength which leads to improper absorption of minerals by body. Thus, chelated is a process in which minerals such as selenium, magnesium, chromium and calcium are combined with amino acids or peptides to form complexes, which make them more readily to absorb by the body. Chelated selenium is an essential element of glutathione antioxidant agent which helps in overcome the effect of free radicals include premature aging. Additionally, chelated selenium have a multiple applications such as development and functioning of cells in human and other animals. Chelated selenium is also necessary for the development of prostaglandins and other substances that affect blood pressure. Chelated selenium reduces the risk of heart related diseases and protect the eyes against cataracts.Â

Chelated selenium market are witnessing maximum growth owing to its properties such as more digestible than non-chelated selenium minerals, helps in maintaining cardiovascular health, increasing animal production quality such as milk, egg, meat and many more, demand for dietary supplements, increasing aging population, and rising health awareness. Moreover, helps in environmental protection by decreasing metal pollution, improves the bioavailability of selenium, enhance health such as immune system, rising animal health welfare programs are some other factors expected to flourish the Chelated Selenium market.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Watson

Spectrum Laboratory Products

Jost Chemical

Salvi Chemical Industries

Vitex Nutrition

Sumitomo Metal Mining

Mitsubishi

Shanghai Redbrillian Chemical

Norilsk Nickel

Jinchuan

JX Nippon Mining & Metals

Guangzhou Fineton Nonferrous

Nutri-West

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Organic

Inorganic

Segment by Application

Feed Industry

Functional Food

Others

