Global Comfort Dress Socks Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

There is a practical need for socks as human feet sweat heavily, and hence a covering of cloth on the feet absorbs the sweat and draw it out towards the air, where it can evaporate. The sweat of our feet can also damage the outer footwear, and hence socks are needed to protect the shoes and give a sense of comfort and freshness to the feet of the wearer. A good comfort dress socks does the function of absorbing sweat and distributing it evenly through the socks material to the outer surface that is known as wicking. Wicking is an important function in order to keep the feet away from the sweat. Otherwise bacteria may start feeding on it giving rise to many bacterial infections. The important characteristics that comfort dress socks must possess are that the socks should wick away the moisture away from the feet to the exterior of the socks. Also, the comfort dress socks should help to cushion the arch of the feet from the ground, and prevent the skin of the feet to rub against the inside of the shoes. In addition, comfort dress socks should not sag from the feet when worn, and it should fit perfectly to the feet, giving a trim and a cool look to the wearer of such socks. Also, the comfort dress socks shouldnt be made of a thick material, which causes problem in the wearing of the shoes and distorts the trouser cuff.

The major driver in the global comfort dress socks market is the proliferation of retail stores that sell socks at an affordable rate. This is truer for regions that have fast developing economies like China and India, where the market is price sensitive. The growth of retail sector in such regions is expanding the reach of the most of the brands of socks and all the types of socks are being lapped up by the consumers. In addition, a rising global population along with increasing economic capacity is naturally increasing the market for socks, as it is an essential component of any dress, be it formal or casual.

The global Comfort Dress Socks market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Comfort Dress Socks volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Comfort Dress Socks market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

CSP International(Italy)

Golden Lady SpA (Italy)

Kayser-Roth(USA)

Gildan Activewear(Canada)

Gold Toe-Moretz(USA)

Hanesbrands(USA)

Iconix Brand(USA)

L Brands(USA)

LVMH(France)

Donna Karan International(USA)

Sculptz(USA)

Trere Innovation(Italy)

Wolford(Austria)

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Cotton

Wool

Nylon

Polyester

Segment by Application

Supermarket

Hypermarket

E-Commerce

Retailers

Others

