Global Compact Industrial Metal AM Printer Market Overview 2020- Impact of Industry Peers, Driving Factors, Distributors, Wholesalers, End-Use Sector, By Region, By Country & Forecast to 2024

According to this study, over the next five years the Compact Industrial Metal AM Printer market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2024, from US$ xx million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Compact Industrial Metal AM Printer business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Compact Industrial Metal AM Printer market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the Compact Industrial Metal AM Printer value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type:

Powder Bed Fusion (PBF)

Material Extrusion (ME)

Directed Energy Deposition (DED)

Segmentation by application:

Automotive

Aerospace

Medical and Dental

General Industrial Manufacturing

Service Bureau

This report also splits the market by region:

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report:

Aurora Labs

Markforged

Additec

3d-Figo

Coherent

Airwolf 3D

Evo-Tech

Cytosurge

InssTek

Desktop Metal

OR Laser/Coherent

Xact Metal

Pollen AM

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Compact Industrial Metal AM Printer market size by key regions/countries, product type and application.

To understand the structure of Compact Industrial Metal AM Printer market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Compact Industrial Metal AM Printer players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Compact Industrial Metal AM Printer with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Compact Industrial Metal AM Printer submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

