Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Dandelion Extract market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Dandelion Extract Market 2019-2026. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Dandelion Extract market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Get Sample Copy of this Report @ Global Dandelion Extract Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

“The ongoing Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic is re-shaping everything from global economies to product categories, pricing, and stock availability to the consumer behavior. The final report is updated to address the impact of COVID-19 on the Dandelion Extract market.

Trusted Business Insights is tracking mining/oil and gas, transportation, employment services, travel arrangements, and the leisure and hospitality sector closely as they are likely to be the hardest-hit sectors. Utilities, local pharma, diagnostics, consumer goods and durables, agro chem and fertilizers, and telecommunications are the sectors that will be weathering the COVID-19 storm and most likely come out relatively unscathed. Interdependencies of sectors are factored in our research report on the Dandelion Extract market.”

Dandelion extract is a rich source of various vitamins and minerals such as potassium, magnesium, calcium, iron and vitamin A, B, C, etc.Â Dandelion is also can be used a natural food source as all parts of this plant can be eaten in both raw and cooked form and also can be used into wine. It is also a good source of antioxidants and nutrients. In addition to its uses and nutritional value, it is used for diuresis, gall bladder and liver disorders, dyspeptic complaints, appetite stimulation, and for regulation of blood glucose. It is also used to treat viral infections and cancer. Dandelion extract is also used in tea and is a fibulas substitute of caffeine free coffee.

Growing demand for natural antioxidants and detoxifiers in cosmetics and beauty products is primarily driving the growth of global dandelion extract as it is a natural source of various vitamins and antioxidants, which helps to treat the various skin problems. Moreover, the increasing applications of dandelion extract in food and beverages industry is fuelling the growth of the market. In addition, the increasing consumer inclination towards natural health supplements and natural ingredients is further catalysing the growth of global dandelion extract market as it is used in various food and beverages. Moreover, the increasing applications of dandelion extract in health care industry is also fuelling the growth of global dandelion extract as it helps the body heal, age-related memory loss and combat cancer, heart disease, and helps to boost immunity. Moreover, the increasing applications of dandelion extract in personal care industry due to extensive research and developments by the various companies, owing to its various properties is also expected to grow the global market during the forecast period. In addition it is also useful for diabetic patients and the dandelion tea is also helps to reduce weight, which has also a positive impact to the global dandelion extract market.

The global Dandelion Extract market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Dandelion Extract volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Dandelion Extract market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

B-Thriving

Wuxi Gorunjie Natural Phrma

Suzhou Jiameiyuan Biotechnology

Shaanxi Sinuote Biotech

Guangzhou Dazzles Medicine Technology

Guangzhou Maojie Trade

Wuhan Dahua Weiye Pharmaceutical Chemical

Xiamen Yiyu Biological Technology

Human Nutramax

Seebio Biotech

Naturalin Bioresources

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Liquid

Dry

Segment by Application

Food And Beverages

Health Care

Personal Care

Other Industrial Applications

Quick Read Table of Contents of this Report @ Global Dandelion Extract Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Contacts

Trusted Business Insights

Shelly Arnold

Media & Marketing Executive

Email Me For Any Clarifications

Connect on LinkedIn

Click to follow Trusted Business Insights LinkedIn for Market Data and Updates.

US: +1 646 568 9797

UK: +44 330 808 0580