Global Diagnostic Hearing Devices Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Diagnostic hearing devices are audiology devices used to assist ear, nose, and throat (ENT) specialists, hearing instrument specialists, and audiologists to evaluate individuals hearing capabilities by conducting physical and clinical diagnosis and hearing screening. Clinical and physical diagnosis detect hearing loss. However, hearing screening is performed to identify potential hearing loss. Clinical diagnosis involves the use of devices such as diagnostic audiometers and tympanometers. Screening audiometers are occupational audiometers, and physical diagnosis is performed using otoscope devices.

With the introduction of innovative devices, there is an increasing demand for technologically advanced diagnostic hearing devices. This is inducing hearing device manufacturers to focus more on developing technologically advanced diagnostic hearing devices to remain competitive. Manufacturers are adopting advanced microprocessors with high storage capacity that can control hearing diagnostic devices and also manufacture devices with aluminum cabinets since they protect against electromagnetic interference.

The diagnostic hearing devices market is highly competitive due to the presence of several major and regional hearing device manufacturers. The key players are focusing on enhancing their geographical presence, especially in developing countries through collaborations, acquisitions, and partnerships with regional vendors. Moreover, the major hearing device manufacturers are also focusing on developing innovative and technologically advanced products and pose as stiff competitors to the new entrants in this hearing device market.

In terms of geographic regions, the Americas will be the major revenue contributor to the diagnostic hearing devices market throughout the forecast period. The increasing geriawtric population in this region that is simlutaneously resutling in the rising prevalence of hearing loss, fuels the groth of this hearing device market in the Americas.

This report focuses on Diagnostic Hearing Devices volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Diagnostic Hearing Devices market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

GAES MEDICA

INVENTIS

Natus Medical

William Demant

Audidata

Benson Medical Instruments

Frye Electronics

Happerdberger otopront

Hedera Biomedics

KARL STORZ

Medtronic

Olympus Corporation

Optomic

Orlvision

RION

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Clinical diagnosis

Physical diagnosis

Screening

Segment by Application

Hospitals and clinics

Ambulatory surgical clinics (ASCs)

