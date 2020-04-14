Global Diatomite Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Diatomite market.

Diatomite, also known as diatomaceous earth (DE), is the fossilized remains of diatoms. Owing to its properties such as large surface area, abrasiveness, and high silica, it is used in various industrial applications. One of its major application includes filtration.

The increased use of diatomite in filtration application owing to its natural filtering characteristics is one of the key factors impelling the growth of the market during the predicted period. The unique honeycomb structure of diatomite has small pores that trap bacteria, clay particles, some viruses, and other suspended solids present in liquids. Such properties have encouraged the use of diatomite in low installation capital requiring and efficient diatomite filtration equipment used for several purposes including water purification, food and beverages processing, pharmaceutical manufacturing, swimming pool filter media, beer and wine production and other applications. Consequently, with the rising applications of diatomite equipment, the demand for diatomite will also proliferate during the predicted period.

The diatomite market is moderately fragmented owing to the presence of several established and regional players investing considerably in strengthening their product portfolio to achieve differentiation in the intense competitive environment. This diatomite industry research report will aid clients in identifying new growth opportunities by offering a complete analysis of the markets competitive landscape. The report also offers insights and information on the products offered by the companies to help them formulate new strategies for enhancing their geographic presence across the globe.

With a complete study of the growth opportunities for the companies across regions such as the Americas, APAC, and EMEA, the countries in the Americas will contribute to the largest growth of this market throughout the predicted period. Owing to the increasing adoption of diatomite as a cement additive and food and beverage industry across the advanced economies including the US, the region will continue to contribute significantly to the market growth during the predicted period.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Chuanshan inte

Dicalite Management Group

Imerys

Jilin Yuantong Mineral

Showa Chemical Industry

U.S. SILICA

…

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Tripolite

Bann clay

MolerÂ (Mo-clay)

Freshwater-derived food grade

Salt-water-derived pool/ beer/ wine filter grade

Segment by Application

Filtration

Aggregates

Fillers

Absorbents

